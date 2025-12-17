FREE PODCAST 12/17 – WKPWP Mailbag: Keller & Heydorn talk Cena tapping, AEW’s “cash prizes,” Levesque’s handling of fan backlash, Joe-Swerve-Hangman, MJF, Toni Storm, Continental Classic (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Mailbag edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media and Sports Illustrated. They cover these topics:

John Cena tapping out and the fallout from it including whether WWE should work harder to make tapouts feel honorable

Should Triple H even be on TV as a booker if fans are going to see it as an opportunity to critique his booking decisions? Should Paul Levesque just stop doing Q&As where he talks outside of storyline/cannon?

Similarities and differences between the Roman Reigns-Jey Uso finish and the John Cena-Gunther finish

Analysis of the Lay of the Land in the Continental Classic and if it turns out that it’s four heels in the final four, is that a bad thing?

Why did WWE air The Miz talking positively about John Cena in an out-of-character video package when they also wanted him to have heel heat for his in-ring segment?

Could MJF win the Dynamite Diamond Ring and add himself to the Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page, and who should win if it remains a three-way?

Where does Tony Storm go from here? Should she be back in the singles title hunt?

Should Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia get a serious heel tag team push given their heel heat?

Could Eddie Kingston perhaps be a fourth man in the AEW World Title match at Worlds End and win the title, only for MJF to cost him with his Dynamite Diamond Ring?

