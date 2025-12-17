AEW COLLISION RESULTS (12/17): Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale, Cassidy vs. Dorada in tournament match, Hayter vs. Dawn, and FTR vs. The Bang Bang Gang in main event tag title match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

DECEMBER 17, 2025

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND AT CO-OP LIVE

AIRED ON TNT & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur & Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 10,652 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 11,449. The arena has a capacity of 23,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

(1) ACE AUSTIN vs. ANTHONY BOWENS vs. BANDIDO vs. BISHOP KAUN vs. BRODY KING vs. JOSH ALEXANDER vs. LUCHASAURUS vs. MARK DAVIS vs. MAX CASTER vs. RICOCHET vs. SHELTON BENJAMIN vs. TOA LIONA – Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale

Luchasaurus made his way to the ring as the crowd waved their hands from side to side. Brodido made their entrance and were attacked from behind by GOA and Ricochet. Ace Austin attacked Ricochet as Bowens and Caster argued in the ring.

The bell rang and the match officially started as Mark Davis and Josh Alexander attack Bowens and Caster from behind. Shelton Benjam and Luchasaurus traded strikes in the ring and then traded ineffective shoulder blocks before both being attacked from behind by Davis and Alexander. Bowens dropped Alexander with a discus elbow strike allowing Caster to get his awkward chant going.

The third hour of Dynamite, henceforth known as the first and only hour of Collision on this Wednesday night, started as Caster held Kaun in place for Bowens to deliver the Scissor Me Timbers leg drop to the groin region. Caster and Bowens called for the scissor, but Ricochet blindsided Caster and tossed him over the top rope.

Ace Austin landed a spin kick on Alexanbder, a kick on Davis and then took Alexander down with a Russian leg sweep. Austin hit a leg drop on Alexander and charged Davis, who backdropped him over the top rope to the floor, eliminating him.

Bowens nailed Ricochet with a neckbreaker and attempted to eliminate him, but Davis caught him from behind and hurled him over the top rope as Ricochet hung off of the ropes and they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Brody and Davis traded forearms in the center of the r4ign until Luchasaurus attempted to chokeslam them both. Brody and Davis escaped, but Shelton Benjamin hit Brody with a German suplex and Luchasaurus chokeslammed Davis. Shelton threw Ricochet and Luchasaurus and he bounced of weakly.

Davis backdropped Shelton to the apron and Alexander eliminated him with a right hand shot. Luchasaurus took out Mark Davis allowing Alexander to sneak up and dump Luchasaurus out of the ring and the match.

The remaining six men brawled in the ring, with Ricochet and GOA ta. Taking it to Brody in the corner. Brody turned it around, dropping Kaun and Liona before setting hi sights on Ricochet. Brody lifted Ricochet up and delivered a Death Valley Driver into the corner onto Liona.

Alexander picked Brody’s ankle from behind and applied an ankle lock. Brody rolled through, sending Alexander at Bandido who used his legs to flip Alexander over the top rope. Brody went to ringside and crushed Ricochet with a running crossbody against the barricade. Liona set Bandido up on the apron in an attempt to eliminate him, but Brody charged and clotheslined Liona over the top rope, eliminating Brody and Liona.

Kaun lifted bandido up for a powerbomb and attempted to powerbomb him over the top rope. Bandido adjusted, spun around and performed a reverse hurricanrana that sent Kaun tumbling over the top rope. Ricochet and Bandido were the last two remaining.

WINNERS: Ricochet and Bandido in 11:00

(White’s Take: These are so anticlimactic, what with half of the participants chilling at ringside for the majority of the match, and it ending seemingly at random when there are to people remaining.)

-Jon Moxley was backstage. He said he likes the Continental Classic because it’s simple, because you bring everything you have and everything is laid bare and there’s nothing to hide. Moxley said he pushes peoples’ buttons and antagonizes people, and they react differently. He said it’s an uphill battle, but he’s not leaving any bullets in the chamber and he’s leaving everything out there.

(White’s Take: The is a straight-up babyface promo from Moxley.)

(2) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. MASCARA DORADA – Continental Classic match (Blue League)

Orange Cassidy’s music rang through the arena, and he made his way to the ring in his own time. Mascara Dorada entered and they ran down some of his CMLL title, which he weirdly didn’t bring to the ring with him. The bell rang to start the match four minutes into Collision.

Dorada offered a handshake, which Cassidy kind of accepted. Cassidy escaped a headlock but Dorada locked in a leglock. Cassidy reached the rope with ease. Dorada took Cassidy down with pair of armdrags before rolling him up for a quick two count. Cassidy came back with an armdrag of his own followed by a spinning headscissor takedown. Cassidy blocked an armdrag and delivered one of his own as they went to commercial. [c]

They retur5ned from commercial as Dorada escaped a headlock and performed a handspring to escape an armdrag. Cassidy tried to put his hands his pockets, but Dorada grabbed his arms and flipped off of the ropes before taking Cassidy down with an armdrag. Cassidy came back with his own version, gingerly walking on the ropes and stepping between them before going for the armdrag, which Dorada ended up blocking.

Cassidy put both hands in his pockets, flipped over Dorada and took him down with an armless armdrag followed by a shotgun dropkick that knocked Dorada to the floor. Cassidy dove through the ropes, but Dorada blocked it. Dorada slid into the ring and went for a dive, but Cassidy half blocked it.

Dorada caught Cassidy with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker on the floor and then climbed onto the apron. Dorada got a running start and executed a shooting star press off of the apron onto Cassidy on the floor.

Back in the ring, Dorada connected with a flying crossbody into a pin, but Cassidy kicked out at two. Cassidy went for a Beach Break but had trouble with his back. Dorada took advantage with a powerslam and went for the pin, but Cassidy kicked out at two.

Cassidy landed a few boots and then escaped a powerbomb attempt. Cassidy went for the swinging DDT, but Dorada blocked it with a handstand. Dorada went for a low kick, but Cassidy ducked it and rolled up onto Dorada and spiked him with a DDT.

Cassidy went for an Orange Bunch, but Dorada blocked it by kicking his arm. Dorada hit an enziguri and then landed a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker onto both knees. Dorada went to the top rope and went for a shooting star press, but Cassidy rolled out of the way. They traded rollups, each getting a two count.

Cassidy went for an Orange Punch on Dorada, but he caught Cassidy’s arm and delivered an armbreaker. Dorada went to the top rope and flew off into a spinning armdrag into a rollup pin, but Cassidy reversed the weight and put Dorada into a pin for the win.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy in 11:00

(White’s Take: Fine match, unless you love armdrags, then it was a five-star classic.)

-Cassidy tossed something to Dorada after the match. [c]

-Lexy was backstage with Athena and Mercedes. She asked if it felt good to avenge their loss in the tag tournament. Mercedes took exception to her bringing up their loss, and wanted to focus on them pinning one of the tag team champions. Athena said they should get a tag team title shot at World’s End. Mercedes went out on to issue a challenge to a local competitor for a chance at the RevPro title on Collision on Saturday.

(3) JAMIE HAYTER vs. ISLA DAWN

Jamie Hayter’s music blasted through the arena and she made her way to the ring. Isla Dawn made her entrance as the announcers noted that she had lost to Marina Shafir in a dark match the night before. The bell rang to start the match 22 minutes into the show.

There were dueling chants for Hayter and Dawn, with Hayter getting the louder chants. Hayter reversed and Irish whip and then landed a running boot. Hayter charged Dawn, who ducked and dropped the ropes, sending Hayter tumbling to ringside. Dawn hit a sliding dropkick to Hayter and then caught her with a running kick from the apron as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from commercial, Hayter and Dawn traded forearms in the center of the ring. They both hit the ropes and collided with each other in the center of the ring as they both went for a crossbody. Hayter hit Dawn with a back elbow and then landed a dropkick from the middle rope.

Hayter hit a running clothesline int eh corner followed by s back suplex. Hayter made the cover, but Dawn kicked out at two. Hayter set up for a backbreaker, but Dawn elbowed her way out of it before delivering a back suplex. Dawn hooked the leg, but Hayter kicked out a two.

Dawn lifted Hayter on to her shoulders, but Hayter slipped off and shoved her into the ropes. Hayter caught her on the rebound and set up for the HaytBreaker backbreaker, but Dawn blocked it. Hayter went for it again, and Dawn didn’t so much block it this time as mess it up, and Hayter basically just slammed her down into the mat. Hayter lifted Dawn by her wrist and then dropped her with the Hayterade. She made the cover and picked up the win.

WINNER: Jamie Hayter in 7:00

(White’s Take: Short match, but mostly good, with Dawn looking decent while establishing Hayter as the superior competitor heading into her title match at World’s End.)

-Hayter offered Dawn a handshake after the match, which she accepted, even as they seemed to be exchanging heated words. They were suddenly blindside by the Sisters of Sin, who focused their attack on Hayter before tossing Dawn out of the ring as Thekla entered the ring. Blue and Hart hit Hayter with a double gourdbuster and double thrust kick as Thekla removed her belt. Blue and Hart held Hayter in place as Thekla blasted her with the belt.

Kris Statlander’s music played and she rushed the ring, but the heels didn’t retreat. Blue and Hart attempted to double suplex Statlander, but Statlander hit them both with a double suplex. Statlander hit Thekla with a back suplex and stuck Blue with the Staturday Night Fever. Statlander thew Hart toward Thekla as Hayter tried to clothesline Thekla. An overly choregraphed spot where Hayter inadvertently hit Statlander with the clothesline while Thekla and Hart escaped the ring. Hayter wasn’t too concerned, offering a shrug before grabbing the world title. The crowd cheered as she held it over her head before laying it on the downed Statlander. [c]

(4) FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood w/Stokely) vs. THE BANG BANG GANG (Juice Robinson & Austin Gunn) – AEW World Tag Team Championship match

The lights went out and came back on as The Bang Bang Gang’s music played while Juice and Austin appeared in the spotlight. FTR’s music hit and they entered accompanied by Stokely. The announcers noted that FTR were named tag team of the year by Sports Illustrated. The bell rang to start the match 39 minutes into the hour.

Cash locked Austin in a wristlock, which he reversed into a side headlock. Cash ducked and leapfrogged Austin before getting caught by a shoulder block. Juice tagged in and grabbed a wristlock. Dax reached in and grabbed Cash’s other arm to try to extricate him from Juice’s grip. As the ref admonished Dax, Cash raked Juice’s eyes, allowing him to make the tag to Dax.

Dax forced Juice into the corner and delivered a combination of chops and punches. Dax lifted Juice onto the rope, but Juice rolled off and rolled Dax up for a two count. Juice jumped from the second rope, turned in the midair and caught Dax in a crossbody for a pin, but Cash broke it up.

Juice caught Cash with a Manhattan drop and then clotheslined him over the top rope. Stokely argued with the ref as Juice hit the ropes, and Cash swept his legs out from under him. Dax and Cash set up for a double suplex on Juice, but Austin slipped into the ring and saved Juice. Dax and Cash turned their attention to Austin, who dodged their attacks while Juice came off the top rope and caught both members of FTR with a flying crossbody.

Austin dropped Dax and Cash with right hands. Juice catapulted Cash to the outside of the ring. Austin and Juice posed in the ring as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Dax released an abdominal stretch on Austin and Cash tagged in to apply his own. Dax tagged back in and Austin caught him with an inside cradle, but the ref didn’t see it as he was trying to get Cash out of the ring. By the time the ref turned around, Dax kicked out at two.

Dax applied a sleeper on Austin in the center of the ring. Austin struggled, spun out and turned it around into he own,. Dax managed to make the tag and Cash entered with a roll-up, assisted by a lariat from Dax that earned them a two count. Cash attempted a splash from the second ropes, but Austin got his feet up into Cash’s face.

Austin crawled to make the tag as Dax tagged in. Dax attempted to stop the tag, but Austin powered through and got the tag to Juice. Juice entered and dropped Dax and Cash with running shoulder blocks and running elbows. He landed a combination of jabs back and forth on both Dax and Cash before dropping them both with a running double clothesline.

Juice planted Cash with a spinebuster and then slammed Dax down with another one. Juice made the cover, but Dax kicked out at two. Dax set up for the Juice Is Loose, but Cash hit him from behind. Dax and Cash went for a double team suplex, but Austin reentered and knocked Cash out of the ring as Juice caught Dax with an inside cradle for a two count.

Juice climbed to the top rope, but was distracted by Stokely, who jumped up onto the apron holding something behind his back. Juice grabbed Stokely by the collar and Stokely attempted to throw baby powder into his eyes, but Juice caught him by the arm. Juice grabbed Cash and rammed his head into Stokely’s head, sending the powder up in a puff. Dax charged in from behind, but Juice sidestepped it and Dax knocked Cash and Stokely off of the apron. Juice rolled Dax up from behind, but Dax just barely kicked out at two.

Juice lifted Dax onto the top turnbuckle and delivered a headbutt. Juice climbed up with him, but Dax escaped by biting Juice’s face, sending him back down to the mat. Dax attempted top stand up, but Austin met him on the turnbuckle and set up for a superplex. Austin executed the superplex as Juice climbed to the top rope and followed up with a splash.

Juice made the cover as Cash ascended to the top rope. Cash flew off to break the cover, but Juice dodged and Cash landed his splash onto Dax. Austin drilled Cash with a Famouser as Juice hooked the leg, but Dax kicked out at two.

On the outside of the ring, Austin charged Cash against the barricade, but Cash sidestepped him and threw him over/into the barricade into the timekeeper’s area. In the ring, Dax escaped an attempted at The Juice Is Loose and shoved Juice shoulder first into the ringpost.

Juice struggled to his feet as Dax and Cash set up for the Shatter Machine. But Austin grabbed Cash’s legs from the outside and dragged his crotch first into the ringpost. Dax attempted to lift Juice for the Shatter Machine, but Juice countered it and landed a big left hand punch. Dax stumbled into a Famouser from Austin. Juice made the cover, but Cash managed to put Dax’s leg on the rope at the last second. The ref actually counted three but waved off the decision.

Juice and Austin grabbed the titles to celebrate before the ref left them know that the match wasn’t over. The crowd chanted “bullshit:” as Cash caught Juice with a chop block from behind. Dax pretzeled Juice’s legs and Cash leapt from the middle rope into a stomp on Juice’s knee. Dax locked Juice into an inverted figure four as Cash held Austin. Juice struggled but eventually tapped out.

WINNERS: FTR in 15:00

(White’s Take: A quality main event for Collision. The tag titles were on the line, but never truly at risk. Still, Juice and Austin looked solid and had a number of believable near-falls throughout. FTR continues to make their case for tag team of the year, despite already being bestowed that honor.)

FTR and Stokely grabbed their titles and escaped as Excalibur hyped next week’s show.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Collision runs even smoother when it’s only one hour. Taken as the third hour of Dynamite, it wasn’t too newsworthy. But, as a standalone event, it featured three full matches that were good, pretty good, and very good (respectively), as well as a couple of promos to keep some storylines moving forward.