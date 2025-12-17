VIP PODCAST 12/17 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: MJF returns, The Elite vs. Don Callis Family, Continental Classic matches including Pac vs. Fletcher, more (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Dec. 17 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including MJF’s return and his big announcement he’s adding himself to the Worlds Collide main event for the AEW World Title. Also, Pac vs. Kyle Fletcher and Jon Moxley vs. Roderick Strong in Continental Classic tournament matches, The Elite vs. The Don Callis Family, and more.
