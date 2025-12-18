FREE PODCAST 12/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Buhagiar: The return of MJF, the Continental Classic, Kenny Omega, more (126 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s J.D. Buhagiar to discuss the Dec. 17 edition of AEW Dynamite including analysis of MJF’s return, thoughts on him adding himself to the Worlds End main event AEW World Title match, his new look, and his promo style. They also discussed the Continental Classic, The Elite vs. The Don Callis Family, and much more with live caller and chat interactions throughout.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.