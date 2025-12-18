FREE PODCAST 12/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review NWA Exodus Pro’s Journ3y including Casanova vs. Holliday, Holy Atonement match, Nieves vs. Belle, more (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review NWA Exodus Pro Wrestling’s Journ3y, one of the stranger wrestling shows we’ve covered. There’s a very traditional title match between Dante Casanova and Richard Holliday, but also the Holy Atonement match with PB Smooth & Pastor C-lo against the Slimeballz & Carson Drake, featuring the unleashing of Holy Chaos. There’s also the Strictly Business Convoluted Independent Multi-Man match which, if nothing else, provides full truth in advertising. For VIP listeners, it’s over to the more traditional Jersey Championship Wrestling with a couple of show favorites in matches – Matt Mako vs. Wrestling Coast to Coast legend Fancy Ryan Clancy and Darian Bengston vs. Eli Knight.

