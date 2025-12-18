WWE EVOLVE RESULTS (12/17): Team ID vs. Team PC in five-on-five gaunlet match including Keanu Carver, Aaron Rourke, Brooks Jensen, Cappuccino Jones, Marcus Mathers, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

DECEMBER 17, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

Interviewer: Chuey Martinez

Ring Announcer: Blake Howard

-It’s Gal introduced the show and explained the rules of tonight’s gauntlet match involving Team ID vs. Team PC. He also reminded us that the winning team will control a future Evolve episode, and the competitor who scores the final fall will earn a future Evolve title opportunity. He then welcomed the “ladies and dummies” to Evolve. It’s Gal should introduce every episode from now on.

-Fans clapped along with Evolve Women’s Champion Kendal Grey’s entrance music as she walked to the ring. She said the last few months have been crazy for her but said she lives for the grind. As she was talking about being a fighting champion, she was interrupted by Kali Armstrong, who came to the ring and told her she was eating from the table she set. She suggested a rematch and was then interrupted by PJ Vasa, who came to the ring to assert her dominance. Grey said she’d take them both on at the same time, implying a triple threat match. Since Evolve PM Stevie Turner was unceremoniously future endeavored, there was nobody to make it official.

-Wendy Choo, with a completely different look, cut a promo on Chantel Monroe. She said she ruined her title shot because she was running her filthy little mouth. She hilariously mocked Monroe, then said tonight’s show would be no DQ, and she learned in therapy that she didn’t have to hold back anymore. She warned that after their match, her reflection would be anything but perfection. I loved the silent, sinister sleep demon character, but Choo can cut one heck of a promo. [c]

-Peter Rosenberg said Evolve would return on Wednesday, January 7th.

-In the ladies’ room, Chantel Monroe was talking about Wendy Choo while looking into the bathroom mirror. This may be the first time I’ve ever seen a promo cut in a bathroom.

-Timothy Thatcher was working out in the Performance Center when Charlie Dempsey walked up and wondered why his challenge hadn’t been answered yet. Thatcher told him that wasn’t what he was there for, and they were on different paths, so he respectfully declined. Thatcher invited him to work out with him, but Dempsey walked away and said, “To think I used to look up to you.”

TEAM ID vs. TEAM PC – Five-on-Five Gauntlet Match

(1) AARON ROURKE (ID) vs. KEANU CARVER (PC)

Rourke ducked an attack by Carver and smacked his backside. He played some Adrian Street-esque mind games, but Carver soon took control with brute force. He continued clobbering on Rourke, but he fought back with some good forearms and then hit a 619. As he was firing up, he ate a big boot from Carver, who then polished him off with his unique slam variation.

ELIMINATED: Aaron Rourke at 3:30.

(2) KEANU CARVER (PC) vs. MIKE CUNNINGHAM (ID)

Cunningham came in with dropkicks flying, but Carver eventually caught him and started beating on him. This almost resembled a good, old-fashioned studio wrestling squash match. Somehow, Cunningham climbed to the top and nailed a missile dropkick. An irritated Carver then planted Cunningham with his finisher for his second victory.

ELIMINATED: Mike Cunningham at 2:5.

-The medically uncleared Sean Legacy tried to come to the ring, but he was held back by Chuey Martinez.

(3) KEANU CARVER (PC) vs. SAM HOLLOWAY (ID)

While Carver was watching Legacy, Sam Holloway entered the ring and nailed him with a big dropkick as he turned around. He chokeslammed Carver, then went to the top and landed a big splash for the quick three count.

ELIMINATED: Keanu Carver at 0.21.

(4) SAM HOLLOWAY (ID) vs. BROOKS JENSEN (PC)

Jensen immediately took a boot to the teeth upon entering the ring, then got suplexed out of his boots and ejected from the ring like a piece of trash. After a brief flurry by Jensen, Holloway took back control of the match and nearly broke his sternum with an elbow smash. Jensen took a beating for a short while, then came back with some hard chops. He broke out of a chokeslam attempt but got put down very hard by Holloway with a uranage. Jensen countered a suplex with a knee strike, then landed a high and low knee for the pin.

ELIMINATED: Sam Holloway at 4:47.

(5) BROOKS JENSEN (PC) vs. CAPPUCCINO JONES (ID)

As expected, Jones took the aerial route upon entering the ring against Jensen. After some back and forth maneuvering, Jensen grounded (no pun intended) Jones with a bearhug. He hit a backbreaker for a near fall, then jumped onto his sternum. He adjusted his knee brace to use as a weapon, but Jones got out of the way. He hit a beautiful springboard dropkick to Jensen before Jax Presley and Harley Riggins came out. Tate Wilder immediately came out and tried to wrestle a chair out of Harley’s grasp. As he did so, Presley tried to hand Jensen a chair, but Jones got behind Jensen and rolled him up for the pin.

ELIMINATED: Brooks Jensen at 6:08.

-After the pin, Jensen clipped Cappuccino’s knee and worked it over a bit to soften him up for his next opponent.

(6) CAPPUCCINO JONES (ID) vs. BRAXTON COLE (PC)

Cole immediately went to work on the knee of Jones that Jensen softened up for him. He wrapped Cappuccino’s leg around the back of his neck and pulled on it. During the match, they cut to Chuey Martinez in the back, where he told Wendy Choo that due to the gauntlet match running long, her no DQ match with Chantel Monroe is rescheduled for January 7th. Choo was upset but said it didn’t matter because she was going to beat her ass. Back in the ring, Jones hit the Decaffeinator on Cole for a surprise win.

ELIMINATED: Braxton Cole at 3:03

(7) CAPPUCCINO JONES (ID) vs. KAM HENDRIX (PC)

Hendrix, fresh off LFG, continued to work on the damaged knee of Jones as The Vanity Project watched the action from the VIP section. The announcers spoke of the wealth of knowledge he learned from Michelle McCool (I nearly choked on my coffee when I heard that). Hendrix nearly decapitated Jones with a fancy clothesline, then a side suplex variation for the pin.

ELIMINATED: Cappuccino Jones at 1:57.

(8) KAM HENDRIX (PC) vs. MARCUS MATHERS (ID)

Mathers immediately hit his unique superkick from behind, then nailed a cannonball on Hendrix after he rolled to the floor. Back in the ring, the powerful Hendrix began thumping on Mathers. He went for his finisher, but Mathers reversed it into a DDT. As Mathers went to the top, Hendrix jumped to the top rope and delivered maybe the highest superplex I’ve ever seen. They again cut to Chuey Martinez, who was breaking the news to Chantel Monroe that her match had been rescheduled for January 7th. She was no happier than Wendy Choo was. Back in the ring, both wrestlers were showing signs of fatigue. Mathers kicked Hendrix in the side of the face, but the newbie hit a stunning one-footed dropkick to Mathers. Hendrix caught Mathers as he attempted a springboard and hit his finisher (Lights, Kamera, Action) for the pin.

ELIMINATED: Marcus Mathers at 5:28.

WINNERS: Team PC

-As a result, Team PC will control a future episode of Evolve, and Kam Hendrix earned an Evolve title shot.

-Peter Rosenberg thanked everyone for a great 2025 and looked forward to the New Year.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Well, I was looking forward to Wendy Choo vs. Chantel Monroe, but I guess that will give me something to look forward to once the holidays are over. We saw some new faces tonight, which is always a good thing. I wish they would address the absence of Stevie Turner, as she was always a pretty big part of the show, but it seems like she’s been Chuck Cunningham’ed (look up the name if you’re too young to get that reference). To all the Evolve viewers who have been reading my reviews here at PWTorch, I wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! See you in 2026!