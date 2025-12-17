NXT TV RESULTS (12/17): Miller’s “alt perspective” report on Blake Monroe vs. Thea Hail for North American Title, Borne vs. Joe Hendry vs. Lennox vs. Leon Slater

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV REPORT

DECEMBER 16, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON THE CW

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent: Kelly Kincaid

[HOUR ONE]

-Highlights were shown of the three undercard matches on Saturday Night’s Main Event that featured NXT talent, followed by a recap of last week’s main event, which saw Ricky Saints cost Je’Von Evans his title match against Oba Femi.

-Evans was shown in the parking lot, looking for Ricky Saints. Ava implored him to come inside, but he said he was going to wait for Saints to arrive. A frustrated Ava walked out of the camera frame as she exclaimed, “Great start to my night.”

(1) BLAKE MONROE (c) vs. THEA HAIL – NXT North American Championship match

Hail immediately went to work on Monroe’s arm, but Monroe protected herself and gave Hail a sidewalk slam for a two-count. Hail countered with a standing moonsault for a near fall. As they settled into the match, Monroe began womanhandlng Hail. They cut to a split-screen commercial break. [c]

Following a talking deer, yet another Tom Cruise action movie, and the Charmin red bear cub once again trying to hide the toilet paper stuck on his backside, they went back to action. Monroe was still in control as they showed Joe Hendry on a split screen doing pushups in preparation for his upcoming match. Hail fired up and hit a springboard backwards senton before rolling Monroe back into position for the three-count. Mass confusion ensued as nobody seemed to know who won despite Monroe’s shoulders clearly being on the mat for a count of three. The announcers pondered who had won, as the referee briefly spoke to Monroe, whose music then began playing. They cut Monroe’s music and played Hail’s music as the referee handed her the belt, then explained to Monroe that her shoulders were down for the three-count.

WINNER: Thea Hail at 7:21 to become the new NXT Women’s North American Champion.

(Miller’s Take: I’m thrilled to see Thea Hail, who has consistently delivered in and out of the ring, finally get her flowers with this singles title victory, but I’m not entirely sure this was the way it was supposed to go down, as everyone involved in the match seemed confused at the outcome. Hail appeared to have a tight pin on her, but it looked like Monroe tried raising her right arm at the count of three. If Monroe was supposed to lift her shoulder and didn’t, that’s on her, and the referee did his job properly.)

-After the match, an exuberant and emotional Hail ran around the ring as she clutched the belt. Monroe looked very confused. They showed the replay of Hail landing that senton, and she got all of it.

-The Progressive NXT Spotlight was on The Culling, who walked into the Culling Cave, chuckling about what they did to Tatum Paxley. Shawn Spears spotted a doll on one of the stools and seemed a bit creeped out by it. Izzi Dame said Paxley needs to accept defeat and move on, because that’s what they’re doing.

-NXT North American and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Ethan Page was shown walking in the back before they cut to a break. [c]

-Back from the break, Vic Joseph showed a replay of Thea Hail’s pin of Blake Monroe, showing clearly that Monroe did not kick out.

-Ethan Page made his way to the ring. He rambled a bit about being attacked by Tony D’Angelo and talked about how great he is, then called out D’Angelo.

-TNA International Champion Stacks, accompanied by Arianna Grace, came out to confront Page. He said Arianna wanted more gold and the mixed tag belts would look good around their waists. TNA’s Moose came to the ring and backed up Stacks into a corner. He bemoaned the fact that, once again, another NXT wrestler holds a TNA championship. He said the boys in TNA are pissed and he’s here to do something about it. Page seemed amused and began to make his exit until Moose told Stacks today was his lucky day because he’s laser-focused on Page.

-Moose said he was here to take one of NXT’s most prestigious titles back to TNA with him. Page told him he needed to talk to Ava, but Moose said he had already cleared it with Ava and Santino, and he would challenge Page for the title on December 30th. Page took a swing at Moose, who blocked it and just about knocked Page out of his shoes.

-In the parking lot, TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater convinced Je’Von Evans to come inside, which he reluctantly did.

-Hank & Tank made their ring entrance, slapping their midsections as Booker T excitedly said the Belly Boys were back. [c]

(2) HANK & TANK vs. OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima)

Tank began the match against Nima. Hank & Tank made quick tags early, but soon succumbed to the powerful offense of OTM. Hank took the tag and showed off some precision teamwork with his partner. A luxury vehicle was shown pulling up outside as the action continued. Hank & Tank hit a double splash on Price in the corner. OTM turned the tide with a double powerbomb before they cut to another commercial break. [c]

They returned just in time to see Tank fly through the ropes to knock Nima over the announce desk. Inside the ring, Price hit a superplex on Hank. The match kicked into high gear with lots of good teamwork and pin attempts. OTM nailed an innovative double drop on Tank for a two count. They tried to perform a double slam on Tank through the announce desk, but Tank slipped out and took them down with a cannonball off the apron. I’m not sure what they were going for, but the end was a bit of a slopfest that saw Hank roll up Nima for the pin.

WINNERS: Hank & Tank at 13:23

(Miller’s Take: The second half of the match was really exciting. I didn’t mind it getting a bit sloppy at the end because it was exciting and hard-hitting. Joseph credited their victory to their recent experience in Japan.)

-A smirking Ricky Saints was shown getting out of the black SUV, followed by some muscleheads in black T-shirts. [c]

-In the back, Ava told Speed Champion Jasper Troy that another Speed tournament would begin next week. Troy declared that was good news for him, but bad news for the winner of the tournament.

-Ricky Saints made his ring entrance to the disapproval of the NXT crowd. The dark-clad security guys stood lookout on the ring apron as Saints put himself over in true, typical heel fashion. He told the fans he realizes what he has to do and said he would get what he wants when he wants it. He told Evans he tried to be a big brother to him, but he’s young and needs to wait his turn. He said he’s done with the popularity contest.

[HOUR TWO]

-Out of nowhere, Evans slipped through security and speared Saints. He was soon overwhelmed by Saints and his bodyguards, who thumped on him a little before Saints Roshamboed him through the announce desk.

-Evolve Women’s Champion Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair were shown walking in the back, seemingly discussing strategy. Fatal Influence was also shown making their way through the bowels of the Performance Center. [c]

-Ava was talking with Sol Ruca and Zaria when Ethan Page burst through the door. He ranted about his vehicle being stolen by a reptile and D’Angelo attacking him from behind, then admonished Ruca for still hanging out with Zaria. He then complained about “Romeo and Juliet” wanting his AAA title, and said worst of all, there’s a moose on the loose. Chelsea Green then ran through the door (after Alba Fyre gave the all-clear) and remarked that there was a moose in the parking lot. She blamed Ava for all of the chaos, but Ava told her that all that bad things that have been happening to her are not her fault. She then told Green she would defend her US title against Sol Ruca next week. That was a really funny segment.

(3) FATAL INFLUENCE (Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) (w/Jacy Jayne) vs. WREN SINCLAIR & KENDAL GREY

Fatal Influence attacked immediately, knocking Sinclair out of the ring so they could rough up Grey. The Evolve champ soon caught her breath and showed off the lightning-quick offense that took her to the top of the purple brand. She made the tag to Sinclair, and the two showed off some impressive teamwork. Jayne distracted Sinclair long enough for Reid and Henley to catch her by surprise before they cut to a commercial break. [c]

When they returned from the break, Sinclair was in trouble. Fatal Influence overwhelmed her with quick, innovative offense. Grey eventually got the hot tag and went to town on Henley and Reid. It was short-lived, though, as the more experienced heels fought back. Grey sank in an armbar on Henley, which prompted Jayne to jump up to the ring apron in protest. Grey released the armbar on Henley and decked Jayne. Sinclair then executed a flying body press to the floor, taking out Jayne and Reid. Henley rolled up Grey from behind, but Grey shoved her into the ropes and caught her in another armbar. Henley had her hands locked to prevent the extension, but Grey viciously kicked her in the face, causing Henley to unlock her hands. Grey yanked back on the arm hard as Henley screamed in pain and tapped.

WINNERS: Wren Sinclair & Kendal Grey by submission at 9:38.

(Miller’s Take: That was really good. Sinclair, on her own, usually doesn’t impress me too much, but she gels well with the Evolve champ. Reid has easily fallen into step with Fatal Influence and continues to impress. Grey has gotten over her armbar as a dangerous submission that, when applied, will lead to a quick tapout.)

-Kelly Kincaid interviewed new North American Champion Thea Hail, who acted as if she’d just eaten a can of ground espresso and washed it down with a few Red Bulls. She nearly sprained her tongue as she rambled incoherently at 100 mph. Jordynne Grace walked up and told Hail she figured out Monroe a lot quicker than she did. Monroe walked up, looking devastated. She said she kicked out and wanted her title back. Grace told Monroe to let Hail have her moment. Monroe told Hail to enjoy her new muscle muffin as she walked off. Hail excitedly hugged Grace, who didn’t seem to know what to make of the whole situation. [c]

-In the women’s locker room, Izzi Dame was talking on the phone with Shawn Spears, who told her he couldn’t find Niko. Dame said she knew where he was and blamed Paxley, then hung up. Lola Vice told her she felt sorry for Niko and Shawn after what she did to Tatum. Dame gave her a brief warning before walking off. Vice turned around to see Kelani Jordan unpacking a box. Jordan said she was moving her stuff back into the locker room where it belongs. She then accused Vice of being jealous of her. Vice told her gymnastics was nothing compared to MMA. Looks like we have a new feud brewing here.

-Elsewhere in the Performance Center, Shiloh Hill told Skylar Raye that beating Lexis King was exhilarating. Raye said she had hoped to get a shot at the North American title, but that didn’t go as planned. At that moment, a dejected Stacks and Arianna Grace walked by, complaining about how Moose ruined their chances at a AAA Mixed Tag Team title match. She said she thought she left the moose behind when she left the Great White North. Hill asked her if she was really talking about a moose in Florida, noting that they aren’t typically found this far south, but it is December. They bickered for a bit before Stacks challenged them to a mixed tag team match, which they accepted. At that moment, DarkState walked in between the two teams. They were getting Dion Lennox jazzed up for his upcoming match.

-Joseph and Booker ran down next week’s card, including Sol Ruca challenging Chelsea Green for the WWE Women’s US title, Izzi Dame vs. Lola Vice, and the start of a new men’s Speed tournament.

-Myles Borne, Leon Slater, and Joe Hendry made their respective ring entrances prior to the commercial break. [c]

-Back from the break, they replayed the confusing end of the women’s North American title match and Je’Von Evans being put through the announce desk. They also announced Kendal Grey challenging Jacy Jayne at New Year’s Evil.

(4) MYLES BORNE vs. LEON SLATER vs. JOE HENDRY vs. DION LENNOX – #1 Contender Fatal 4-Way Match

Lennox started the match by kicking Borne out of the ring, then going to work on everyone else. They soon began taking turns trading offense. Slater, of course, used his speed, but got planted with a DDT from Joe Hendry. He came back to hit a cannonball to the outside on Hendry, then landed a high cross body on Lennox for a two-count. He blistered Lennox with a couple of sharp chops then backed him into the corner for some punches before going to the cross body again for another near fall. Lennox rolled out of the ring to avoid an aerial assault from Slater. The X-Division champ tweaked his knee when he jumped over the top to the floor. All four men were staring at the lights as they cut to a split-screen commercial break. [c]

The usual suspects dominated the oversized commercial side of the screen while Lennox worked on Slater’s knee before Hendry played basketball with Lennox’s head on the ring apron on the teeny, tiny screen on the left. Back to full-screen, Lennox was still trying to shake out his knee while continuing to deliver offense. Lennox caught Slater again on the top rope. All four men tried to occupy the same real estate on the top turnbuckle. Leon slater sunset flipped over everyone to deliver a tower of doom superplex in a pretty cool spot.

Slater continued to fight through a bum knee and started throwing feet at the other three before Borne caught him. Slater and Lennox battled on the outside for a bit before Slater rolled him back into the ring. Slater then executed an impossibly long senton onto Lennox from the top rope. Borne got dropped by several Hendry clotheslines. Hendry started to take out the whole field. He caught Slater as he flew off the ropes and threw him onto Lennox on the outside. Hendry and Lennox battled on the outside while Slater hit a 450 swanton on Borne for the pin.

WINNER: Leon Slater at 16:34 to become the #1 contender to the NXT Championship.

(Miller’s Take: They told a good story with Slater gutting out a knee injury to defy the odds and win. I honestly wasn’t expecting this, but it adds a new plot twist with Je’Von Evans’s BFF earning a shot at the title he failed to win himself earlier this month. We also now have the situation of a TNA champion challenging for an NXT title, which is intriguing. Moose has made it clear that he is also gunning for NXT gold after rightfully pointing out that NXT wrestlers have held TNA championships, but the opposite has not held true.)

-After the match, Oba Femi walked out to make his presence known to Slater while Tony D’Angelo was briefly spotted watching the proceedings from high up in the bleachers.

FINAL THOUGHTS: I thought this was a really good follow-up to recent happenings. Ethan Page, while not a straightforward comedy act, is hilarious in his frustration over perceived wrongdoings, and Ava plays off of him like the Abbott to his Costello. The “moose on the loose” line cracked me up, as did Shiloh Hill’s analysis of the possibility of moose migrating to Florida in the winter. The only real flaw to the show was the supposed “controversy” surrounding Thea Hail’s title victory, where there should have been none. Someone definitely got their wires crossed for that finish. My opinion is that Monroe was unsure of whether to kick out of the pin attempt, as she raised her arm, but her shoulder never left the mat. Either way, the referee made the right call, and I applaud him for that. I’m very happy to see the often-underutilized Hail receive the recognition she deserves. The next two weeks of NXT should be very newsworthy.