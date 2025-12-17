AEW DYNAMITE & COLLISION PREVIEW (12/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Where: Manchester, England at Co-op Live

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 10,652 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 11,449. The arena has a capacity of 23,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

The Elite (Kenny Omega & Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. Don Callis Family (“The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada & “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita & Hechicero) – $1,000,000 Winner-Takes-All Trios match

Jon Moxley vs. Roderick Strong – Continental Classic Blue League match

Orange Cassidy vs. Máscara Dorada – Continental Classic Blue League match

“The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher vs. Pac – Continental Classic Gold League match

The Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale) & Timeless Love Bombs (“Timeless” Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa) vs. Mercedes Moné & Athena & MegaProblems (Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir) – 8-Woman Tag match

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robison & Austin Gunn) – AEW World Tag Team Championship match

Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale

Samoa Joe vs. Hangman Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland AEW World Championship Contract Signing for Worlds End

