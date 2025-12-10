AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (12/10): Samoa Joe vs. Eddie Kingston for AEW World Title, Swerve & Hangman vs. Hobbs & Shibata, Fletcher vs. Bailey and Okada vs. Perry in Continental Classic matches

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

DECEMBER 10, 2025

COLLEGE PARK, GA. AT GATEWAUY CENTER ARENA

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuiness

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,829 tickets had been distributed as of earlier today; arena is set up for 2,871. The arena has a capacity of 5,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-They cut to a view of the crowd as Excalibur introduced the show. He breathlessly hyped the matches scheduled as “Winter is Coming” graphics were shown.

(1) TIMELESS LOVE BOMBS (“Timeless” Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa) vs. BABES OF WRATH (Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron) – AEW Women’s Tag Team Tournament final

After ring entrances, the bell rang 4 minutes into the hour. Shirakawa and Cameron battled at first. Then Storm and Willow tagged in, which got a rise out of the crowd. They exchanged forearms. For no apparent reason, Harley ran in and tried to stop Storm. Shirakawa joined in. They all fought, eventually at ringside. Willow flipped onto an awaiting Storm and Shirakawa at ringside. Back in the ring, Harley scored a two count on Storm.

They battled for a couple more minutes with Willow eventually taking down both Storm and Shirakawa. Willow flexed as they cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Storm rallied after the break against Cameron. Willow interfered as Storm set up a Chicken Wing. Shirakawa caught Willow with a DDT. All four battled again and they did an entwined leglock spot mid-ring. Excalibur noted that Collision aired live coast-to-coast on Saturday afternoon at 4:30 ET / 1:30 PT. All four collided and were down and slow to get up as fans chanted “AEW!” AEW!” Shirakawa landed a top rope slingblade on Cameron as Storm held her. Storm landed Storm Zero. Willow interrupted the pin with a senton onto Shirakawa’s back. (This is a visually dumb way to interrupted a count because Shirakawa was still covering Cameron and Cameron didn’t gain any extra room to lift her shoulder since she also got squashed underneath the senton impact; fortunately, Shirakawa sat up in pain before the three count and relinquished the cover, but that reaction was unforeseeable for Willow, thus her strategy made no sense.)

Storm went after Willow at ringside. Willow blocked a tornado DDT and then overhead suplexed Storm. Meanwhile, in the ring, Harley and Shirakawa exchanged forearms. Shirakawa landed a spinning backfist. Excalibur noted that Cameron sustained a broken nose earlier in the year. Cameron countered Shirakawa with a neckbreaker and then tagged in Willow who landed a sitout powerbomb for the three count.

WINNERS: Willow & Cameron in 14:00 to capture the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: Exciting, hard-hitting, action-packed match start to finish. Some of the spots were a bit contrived, but nothing too bad to undercut the crowd investment.)

-Renee Paquette interviewed Willow and Harley in the ring afterward. She noted to Harley that it was her first championship in AEW. Willow said it was a hard fight. She said she is proud of herself and Harley. They embraced. Willow said it’s been a rough year not knowing who is there for her and who isn’t, but Harley has been there all along. Harley said she stands there in disbelief that they’re the AEW Tag Team Champions. They chanted “Babes of Wrath.” The crowd joined in. Storm and Shirakawa congratulated them and raised their arms.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good post-match interview; an example of that format working well. Willow seemed as natural and genuine and likable as she has in a while.)

=In a backstage promo, Samoa Joe was flanked by The Opps. Joe said Eddie Kingston wanted the “crusader of the independents” and “the person whose footsteps you followed.” He said what he doesn’t understand is that that man has been standing before him the entire time. He said he is “ruthless by design.” He said Eddie is trying to take what he has. He said the man that will beat his ass tonight is going to show him the reality of what this industry is.

(Keller’s Analysis: Better promo from Joe there for sure. He was intense, but only yelled a couple words for emphasis. I didn’t love the closing line about “showing him. the reality of what this industry is.” I get what he’s going for, but it’s jargon-laden and not specific. Overall, though, a good counter to Eddie’s promos setting this up. I’m still craving Joe talking about what the AEW World Title means to him and what him being champion means to AEW. He’s not treating this world title as anything more than a TNT Title or ROH TV Title. His promos are somewhat generic “heel champion” intimidating the babyface challenger. That’s fine, but there’s more to be had here.) [c]

-Jon Moxley stood in his favorite backstage area – a stairwell. Danny Garcia, Marina Shafir, and Wheeler Yuta were sitting on stairs behind him. Moxley said he has proven time after time that if there is one grain of sand left in the hour glass, he can still score, “so go ahead and count me out.” He said if you need circumstances to be ideal to try, then you suck. He said he has to try for them, pointing to his cohorts behind him. He said they are the hardest working group of individuals in pro wrestling. Garcia stood and interjected that some think they’re too cool to try, but if you want something, you have to go take it, and that’s what they do every single time.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a babyface promo, right? Mox was really good there, and Garcia seemed a like a serious person, too.)

(2) JACK PERRY vs. KAZUCHIKA OKADA – Continental Classic Tournament match

As Perry made his entrance, Renee commented from ringside that Perry is feeling the weight of the moment facing the best tournament wrestler of his generation. She said Perry said he’s ready to soak up the moment, but it’s his first singles match in over a year.

(Keller’s Analysis: This is a cool variation of Renee’s contributions to the show and they should stick with this; it’s a cool concept and Renee is good at it.)

Okada made his entrance next.

