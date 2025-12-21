FREE PODCAST 12/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 5 Yrs Ago – WWE TLC post-show including Fiend vs. Orton finish, Charlotte’s return, Owens, Reigns, more (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to an episode of the PWTorch Livecast from Dec. 20, 2020 – Wrestling Night in America with PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaking down, with callers and emailers, the WWE TLC PPV. Topics included the finish of The Fiend vs. Randy Orton, Kevin Owens joining Roman Reigns’s family, Charlotte’s return, and more.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.