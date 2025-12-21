FREE PODCAST 12/21 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss Cena’s return announcement, Slammys episode of Raw with surprising winners, ratings news, more (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (12-22-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net head honcho Jason Powell take calls and review the Slammys edition of Monday Night Raw and react to the breaking ratings news.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason continued their discussion regarding Raw including the most surprising Slammy nominees and winners, evaluating John Cena’s return announcement and plans, more on Raw’s ratings, and other topics.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com