AEW TOP MATCHES OF THE WEEK: Is Fletcher losing too much? What could Speedball do better? Is Mox the best babyface in wrestling today? Should Nick Jackson have a singles run?

I want to wish everyone a happy, healthy, and safe Christmas this week. I’ve really enjoyed writing this article for the last few months and I appreciate anyone who has taken the time to read my thoughts on AEW. I’m excited to see where this article will be going in the next year and I appreciate anyone who is taking the time to read and go on that journey with me.

This was another great week for AEW as they have really hit a strong stride recently. The Continental Classic has a lot to do with that. Some of the best TV matches of the year have taken place over the last few weeks and, if you’ve seen the upcoming lineup of matches for Christmas week, Santa Tony Khan is really spoiling us again with some great matchups.

I am all in on this Jon Moxley journey we are going on. The guy has turned into the no. 1 babyface in the Continental Classic tournament. He had a promo this week that would have made John Cena blush (more on that in my top promos article) and had another sneaky good match this week with Roderick Strong. We are getting to a point with Moxley that I think he might somehow be underrated at this point? Am I really typing that?

Konosuke Takeshita & Kazuchika Okada & Hechicero vs. The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega – Dynamite 12/17/25

Guess who took the pin in this one? Whenever Nick Jackson loses his mind and goes on a run in a match where he just goes move, after move, after move, I always think of that scene in “Superbad” when Seth Rogen’s character is chasing Michael Cera’s character and can’t keep up with him and just starts yelling “ he’s the fastest kid alive.” Nick Jackson was the best part of this match and he really put on a show. It will never happen, but it would have been fun to see him go on a singles run at some point.

After Nick Jackson, my favorite part of this match was the interplay between Takeshita and Okada. Okada refusing to do the double suplex with Takeshita was so funny. I’m happy they haven’t rushed the eventual match between them. I would not have it take place at the World’s End PPV in the finals of the Continental Classic. I’d keep this going until it really reaches a boiling point. I don’t think we’ve reached that boiling point just yet.

I wasn’t that excited at the thought of the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega teaming up again going into this match, but I understand why they are doing it due to Kenny’s health. I thought Kenny looked good in the match, but you can tell he’s half a step slower. I did find myself enjoying seeing Kenny and the Bucks back together though as the match went on.

This was a classic elite match in terms of the spots they hit, and I wasn’t mad at it. I’m at the point now where I’ll take Omega any way I can get him at this point. AEW is better when Omega is on TV regularly. If they are going to take the title off Samoa Joe at World’s End (they should), then it would be cool to see The Elite vs. The Opps for the Trios Titles at some point.

Jon Moxley vs. Roderick Strong – Dynamite 12/17/25

This was a sneaky good match and was really a solid way to kick off Dynamite. I appreciate AEW trying to keep Renee Paquette involved in these Continental Classic matches, but I thought her pre-recorded reports they played of her felt awkward. She sounded robotic. They should have had her pre-tape backstage reporting segments last week if they knew she wasn’t going to be there this week or had someone sub in for her this week to keep up the live ringside reports. It’s not a huge thing, but I just think that the production side of AEW has been getting stronger recently, and this just seemed like a minor league move.

This match went almost the full 20 minutes and these two didn’t waste a second. There were some great spots in this match like the slam to Moxley on the stairs on the outside and the cutter Moxley hit on Roderick Strong towards the end of the match was perfect. I also love Moxley’s opponents continuing to focus on submissions now that that is his Achilles’ heel.

Roderick also really looked great in this match. He’s so good in the ring, and I loved how he went toe-to-toe with Moxley throughout the match. I mean, they have to get this guy 3 points somehow, right? Moxley becoming like this plucky underdog in this tournament is hysterical, but also someone weirdly works. I’m not sure when or even if at this point the Death Riders turn on him, but he’s going to be a great babyface when it happens.

Pac vs. Kyle Fletcher – Dynamite 12/17/25

This was a phenomenal match, but I am not a fan at how comfortable AEW is becoming at letting Kyle Fletcher get pinned. I understand that they are trying to tell a story with the Death Riders and that they are using the Continental Classic as a vessel to do that, but Kyle Fletcher should not be taking back-to-back pins at this point. He’s too valuable and you should not be training your audience to become comfortable with watching Kyle Fletcher be pinned. I thought it was a stupid idea to take the TNT Title off of him and after watching him take back-to-back pins in this tournament, I’m starting to think I was justified in thinking that.

Regardless of my feelings on the outcome of this match, these two put on a great match and it was probably my favorite match of the week. Pac absolutely sent Fletcher flying off the top rope with that belly-to-belly suplex. He launched Fletcher across the ring.

I also loved Pac going for his lariat off the rope run and Fletcher catching him and hitting him with the Michinoku Driver. The intensity and impact Fletcher hits his opponents with is so impressive. Every big move looks like he’s punishing his opponent.

Pac also hit Fletcher with a perfect moonsault to the outside of the ring, and it lets you remember how good Pac is at the high-flying moves even though he doesn’t use them as much as he used to. There was also an avalanche reverse huracanrana that these two executed that was awesome.

Once again though, I hated Pac getting the win here. I just think that AEW is so in need of that next generation of stars and having Fletcher taking these pins just does him no service.

Thoughts and Observations:

– It’s time to take the TBS Title off Mercedes Mone. There are too many women on this roster that could benefit from having that title.

– There is something there with Alex Windsor. She’s got a look, she’s solid in the ring and fans like her. I need like 10 percent less “ windsahhhh” from her, but I like her and there is something there.

– The new Swerve entrance song is growing on me.

– The transition this week of MJF leaving the ring after he just eviscerated three guys, to that “Speedball” Mike Bailey backstage promo 3 seconds later was jarring. It was like going from watching Rambo to Ms. Rachel.

– MJF isn’t going to just give up the Dynamite Diamond Ring, right?

– My fear about Brodido losing those tag titles is coming true. There was more juice left in that tag title run and now Brody King is just getting thrown out of Battle Royals.

– Okada faking the springboard against Kevin Knight was fantastic.

– “ Speedball” Mike Bailey takes too long to set up his moves. Do we need the hand movements before every backflip? As a Redsox fan it reminds me of Nomar Garciaparra strapping and unstrapping his glove 15 times before every pitch