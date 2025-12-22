FREE PODCAST 12/22 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & McNeill talk pros and cons of face and heel champions, Jim Herd, NXT, Raw, TNA’s choice to be centerpiece, more (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Dec. 15, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring Wade Keller and WPat McNeill, they opened with a little bit of discussion about Raw, then go to Pat McNeill’s Event Center preview of a very busy week ahead, and then take calls for the rest of the live show on a wide range of topics including NXT, Jim Herd, Mr. Anderson’s face turn, the pros and cons of heel and face champions, the odds of Alberto Del Rio becoming World Champion, more TLC talk Edge’s movie, and more.
In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they answered Mailbag questions, look at TNA’s choices to be centerpiece featured acts, and look ahead to 2011.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.