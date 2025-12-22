Seth Rollins says Cody Rhodes wouldn’t be who is in WWE without their trilogy of matches

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Seth Rollins believes that Cody Rhodes wouldn’t be who is today in WWE without their trilogy of matches that began when Rhodes returned to WWE from AEW on April 1, 2022 at WrestleMania 38: Night 1. Rhodes was Rollins’s mystery opponent.

“Without it, Cody Rhodes is not who he is,” said Rollins appearing on ex-NFL player Julian Edelman’s Dec. 16 “Games with Names” podcast.” I’m fine, I never left WWE. I’ve been here, I’ve been the flag bearer, I helped take the thing to the next level. There was a lot of uncertainty about ‘If Cody comes back, is he going to be the same ol’ Cody Rhodes? Is he going to be Dashing Cody Rhodes or the guy who falls into the Stardust trap? What is the American Nightmare? Can he take the mantle from John Cena and run, or is he another flash in the pan?’

“These three matches and this performance (Hell in a Cell), especially really cemented him as the guy who could be the next guy. The audience immediately believed in him from this moment and he was their guy. He was able to go on an incredible two-year run after he came back and is still running.”

Rhodes won all three of his matches in his feud with Rollins including the infamous Hell in A Cell match on June 5, 2022 where he beat Rollins despite suffering a torn pec prior to their match. In their most recent match at WWE Crown Jewel on Oct. 11, Rollins injured his shoulder, but managed to beat Rhodes to become the Men’s Crown Jewel Champion.

Rollins was attacked by The Vision on the Oct. 13 edition of Raw to kick him out of the stable and give a storyline reason for his absence from TV while he recovers from his shoulder injury. Raw GM Adam Pearce then stripped Rollins of the WWE World World Hvt. Championship on the Oct. 20 edition of Raw. Rollins posted a video of himself on social media last weekend enjoying the Bears overtime win over the Packers.