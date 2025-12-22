WWE RAW PREVIEW (12/22): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, December 22, 2025

Where: Grand Rapids, Mich. at Van Andel Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,409 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,020. The arena has a capacity of 13,184 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka

Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez

Je’Von Evans vs. Rayo Americano

