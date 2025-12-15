WWE RAW RESULTS (12/15): Keller’s report on Gunther’s victory promo, Vaquer vs. Rodriguez for Women’s Title, Usos vs. New Day, Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio, CM Punk appears

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW RESULTS

DECEMBER 15, 2025

HERHSHEY, PA. AT GIANT CENTER

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier that 7,799 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,213. The arena has a capacity of 12,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOW

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch contributor Kurt Cadet to review WWE Raw LIVE. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/98a49bre6u

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine).

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-A five minute video package aired on John Cena’s retirement day with his tapout being a crescendo including Michael Cole saying, “Tonight, professional wrestling destroyed sports entertainment.” They focused on dismayed and deflated fans, including parents consoling children.

-They cut to a wide shot from above of the arena which was silent. Then Gunther’s music played and he made his entrance as fans booed. He extended his arms and smiled. He came across as not just proud, but gleeful at the fans disappointment in his accomplishment.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez – WWE Women’s World Championship match

Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile – WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio

CM Punk to return

Gunther to speak