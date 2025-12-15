FREE PODCAST 12/15 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Cena-Barrett issue, is Sting a legit Top 50 star, Michaels-HOF, Goldberg or Sting in WWE speculation, Pillman, more (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Dec. 10 and 13, 2010.

On the Dec. 10, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops, they discussed with live callers previous night’s Impact & Reaction, breaking news on Impact viewership, Nostalgia topics on Brian Pillman in 2010 & Raven & origins of ring ropes & classic matches that stand the test of time, whether Sting would fit in a real Top 50 stars list, John Cena as the face of WWE, cage matches, and more.

In the previously-VIP exclusive Aftershow, they discuss cage matches in the AWA, “King” Curtis Iaukea, “Superstar” Billy Graham’s career and whether he would have held the WWE Title without steroids, 20 years ago Flashback on news & results & the era of late 1990.

Then on the Dec. 13, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell, they discussed with live callers tonight’s three-hour Raw, better ways to use the three-hour format, whether WWE will tease Shawn Michaels for the Hall of Fame, whether giving away a big reunion on “Tribute to the Troops” counts, how WWE would use Goldberg and/or Sting in 2010/2011, TLC PPV hype, John Cena-Wade Barrett issue (with accurate predictions), Kurt Angle-Samoa Joe-Jeff Jarrett in TNA, and more.

