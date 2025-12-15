AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (12/13): Swerve vs. Alexander, Hayter & Statlander vs. Sisters of Sin, World’s End developments, Briscoe vs. Garcia for the TNT Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

To help you add context, my “Hits” are ordered from best to worst. Each review includes a historical tidbit and a final grade. With that said, let’s move into the high points of this week’s episode, starting with the most significant moments.

HITS

SWERVE STRICKLAND STAR POWER

From the moment he stepped through the curtain, Swerve felt like the most important person on the show. His match with Josh Alexander carried weight, intensity, and purpose, and everything around it benefited. This wasn’t just a strong match, it was a reminder of how much Collision needs true top-level acts positioned as focal points rather than interchangeable attractions.

CARDIFF CROWD

The Cardiff crowd elevated the entire broadcast.

There’s a noticeable difference when AEW runs shows outside the United States. The energy is louder, the engagement feels more urgent, and the performers respond in kind. This crowd stayed invested throughout the night and helped make the show feel bigger than a standard weekly episode.

Episodes like this should serve as a reminder of how important international touring is to AEW’s presentation. The product feels fresher and more alive when it embraces its global audience.

THE CONTINENTAL CLASSIC

Even when it isn’t the centerpiece of the episode, the C2 provides clear stakes and direction. In a company that sometimes struggles with week-to-week cohesion, the tournament continues to offer structure and purpose, giving Collision a consistent through-line viewers can invest in.

AEW PARTNERSHIPS FRONT AND CENTER

One of the quiet strengths of the episode was seeing CMLL World Champion and NJPW talent wrestle live on national television.

This wasn’t a surface-level nod to partnerships — it was meaningful representation. AEW continues to give its working relationships with CMLL and NJPW real visibility, showcasing international champions and talent in ways that feel substantive rather than symbolic.

It’s fair to criticize AEW when creative misfires occur, but the idea that the company doesn’t value its partnerships doesn’t hold up when moments like this are consistently delivered. Collision benefited from that global presence, and so did the show’s overall identity.

MIKE BAILEY CONTINUES TO VALIDATE AEW’S INVESTMENT

Mike Bailey’s year in AEW has been nothing short of impressive.

Since debuting in March, Bailey has consistently delivered high-level performances, establishing himself as one of the most reliable in-ring talents on the roster. His matches are crisp, physical, and purposeful, and he brings a level of consistency that elevates any segment he’s part of.

Just as important has been his relationship with Jet Speed, which has clearly helped Kevin Knight’s development. Working alongside Bailey has given Knight greater rhythm and confidence, and their chemistry feels organic rather than forced. Bailey hasn’t overshadowed Knight; he’s helped accelerate his growth.

That reputation holds up live as well. Having watched Bailey wrestle Kazuchika Okada at Double or Nothing, it’s clear that his work translates seamlessly beyond television. Collision continuing to spotlight him – and the ripple effect he’s had through JetSpeed – only reinforces how strong a signing he’s been.

THE TNT TITLE MATCH

The TNT Title main event between Mark Briscoe and Daniel Garcia was a strong example of both men understanding exactly what the moment called for.

Briscoe, in particular, feels like someone who could carry a workmanlike TNT Title run in the vein of Orange Cassidy or a Gunther-style approach — consistent performances, clear identity, and matches that reward investment over time. The belt doesn’t need to be flashy every week; it needs to feel reliable. This match reinforced that idea.

MISSES

MAIN EVENT SCENE FEELS STUCK IN PLACE

Revisiting Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and “Hangman” Page for the World’s End main event feels uninspired.

There’s no questioning the talent involved, but the combination lacks freshness. Rather than pushing the men’s main event scene forward, it feels like AEW is cycling through familiar territory at a time when the roster offers plenty of alternatives. World Title programs should feel urgent and forward-moving. This one currently doesn’t, and that sense of creative stagnation is becoming harder to ignore.

KRIS STATLANDER’S CREATIVE DIRECTION

Kris Statlander continues to exist in creative limbo, and that’s especially frustrating given what could be on the table.

On paper, the prospect of Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander sounds fantastic. It’s the kind of match-up that should feel big, physical, and emotionally charged. The issue isn’t the match — it’s the lack of meaningful build. Giving Statlander just two weeks of momentum heading into something with that level of potential feels underdeveloped and lazy.

Fans have every right to expect more. Toni Storm’s work with the World Title has shown what sustained, thoughtful creative investment can look like, and the audience has responded because it feels intentional and earned.

Statlander deserves that same level of care. If AEW wants fans to fully buy into match-ups like Hayter vs. Statlander, the company needs to give them a reason beyond “this should be good.” The standard has already been set. Creative now needs to meet it.

FINAL SCORE

HITS: 6

MISSES: 2

FINAL THOUGHTS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2BQAlYdRZxg&t=4sThis episode of Collision benefited greatly from star power and atmosphere. Swerve Strickland brought much-needed direction, the Cardiff crowd elevated the entire show, and AEW’s global partnerships, tournament structure, and TNT Title main event helped give the episode shape and stability.

At the same time, creative stagnation in the men’s main event scene and the continued lack of clarity around Kris Statlander kept the show from fully clicking.

WRESTLING HISTORY

On this day in 2019, Ring of Honor’s Final Battle pay-per-view delivered a night of major title changes in Baltimore, Md. Each of the final three matches featured a new champion.

Dragon Lee captured the ROH Television Title by defeating Shane Taylor, Jay Lethal, and Jonathan Gresham, followed by winning the ROH Tag Team Championships from Jay and Mark Briscoe, and the evening concluded with PCO defeating Rush to win the ROH World Heavyweight Championship.

