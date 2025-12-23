FREE PODCAST 12/23 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (12-21-2020) Fiend-Orton follow-up, the return of Alexa Bliss, Charlotte’s return to Raw, Drew-Sheamus-Keith Lee, Hurt Business, Lana (136 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (12-21-2020), PTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Tom Stoup of the “PWT Talks NXT” PWTorch Dailycast to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They talk about Randy Orton reacting to burning The Fiend and the return of Alexa Bliss and spitball some ideas on how WWE could have pulled this off with less controversy, Charlotte’s return to Raw, the Drew McIntyre-Sheamus-Keith Lee drama, Hurt Business, an update on Lana’s situation, and much more with live callers and email contributions.

