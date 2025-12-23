VIP PODCAST 12/23 – Everything with Rich & Wade: WrestleKingdom preview, Austin Theory, Worlds End preview, Je’Von Evans-John Cena, NXT overview, more (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In this episode of "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- New Japan WrestleKingdom preview
- NXT’s North American Title mess last week
- NXT 2025 overview and look ahead to 2026
- Je’Von Evan-John Cena relationship and the epiphany that Cena had about giving advice
- Austin Theory theories
- Worlds End preview and Continental Classic thoughts
- Seth Rollins and Saudi Arabia, Becky Lynch emulating/mocking President Trump, Seth’s Cybertruck meltdown
- And more!
