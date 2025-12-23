FREE PODCAST 12/23 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks talk Austin Theory, Punk in AEW vs. WWE, Gorilla Monsoon book, Cena, Cody, 2026 projections, C2, AEW PPV (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist and PWTorch podcast host Greg Parks. They discuss these topics:

Austin Theory push and presentation so far

AEW Continental Classic (SPOILER-FREE!)

Email on what surprises could happen at AEW Worlds End PPV

A look at the Worlds End PPV line-up

Return of MJF and the AEW World Title picture in 2025 and looking ahead to 2026

Reflecting on John Cena’s retirement fallout, a recent comment about how to give advice to younger wrestlers, Gunther’s gloating

Looking at 2026 paths for Bron Breakker, Cody Rhodes, and Dominik Mysterio

The lay of the land for the WWE and AEW women’s division going into 2026

Possibilities for TNA by the end of 2026 on AMC

VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW

Survivor Series fan reaction and Greg’s review

Email about the advanced age of current big four World Champions and who is most likely to dethrone them

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com