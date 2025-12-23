News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/23 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks talk Austin Theory, Punk in AEW vs. WWE, Gorilla Monsoon book, Cena, Cody, 2026 projections, C2, AEW PPV (116 min.)

December 23, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist and PWTorch podcast host Greg Parks. They discuss these topics:

  • Austin Theory push and presentation so far
  • AEW Continental Classic (SPOILER-FREE!)
  • Email on what surprises could happen at AEW Worlds End PPV
  • A look at the Worlds End PPV line-up
  • Return of MJF and the AEW World Title picture in 2025 and looking ahead to 2026
  • Reflecting on John Cena’s retirement fallout, a recent comment about how to give advice to younger wrestlers, Gunther’s gloating
  • Looking at 2026 paths for Bron Breakker, Cody Rhodes, and Dominik Mysterio
  • The lay of the land for the WWE and AEW women’s division going into 2026
  • Possibilities for TNA by the end of 2026 on AMC

VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW

  • Survivor Series fan reaction and Greg’s review
  • Email about the advanced age of current big four World Champions and who is most likely to dethrone them

