FREE PODCAST 12/23 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks talk Austin Theory, Punk in AEW vs. WWE, Gorilla Monsoon book, Cena, Cody, 2026 projections, C2, AEW PPV (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist and PWTorch podcast host Greg Parks. They discuss these topics:
- Austin Theory push and presentation so far
- AEW Continental Classic (SPOILER-FREE!)
- Email on what surprises could happen at AEW Worlds End PPV
- A look at the Worlds End PPV line-up
- Return of MJF and the AEW World Title picture in 2025 and looking ahead to 2026
- Reflecting on John Cena’s retirement fallout, a recent comment about how to give advice to younger wrestlers, Gunther’s gloating
- Looking at 2026 paths for Bron Breakker, Cody Rhodes, and Dominik Mysterio
- The lay of the land for the WWE and AEW women’s division going into 2026
- Possibilities for TNA by the end of 2026 on AMC
VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW
- Survivor Series fan reaction and Greg’s review
- Email about the advanced age of current big four World Champions and who is most likely to dethrone them
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.