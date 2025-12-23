VIP PODCAST 12/23 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise – Christmas Party, Pt. 1: “What’s on the Telly?” Live from the Dr. Keith Christmas Mansion – A double dose of Turner television from good times (1985) and bad (1999) (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L welcomes everyone to the 2025 ProWres Paradise Christmas Party, and is joined by the legendary Dr. Keith Lipinski (his podcast Dad) for the December edition of “What’s on the Telly?” In this monthly series, Alan and his guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that month in the past and break it down. If there was a naughty and nice list for wrestling TV shows, it would be very easy to categorize these two offerings. If ever you wanted an example that 1985 Crockett and 1999 WCW were two very different pro wrestling companies, this is it. As New Year’s approached on TBS in ’85, fans were treated to a lovely show filled with elite level promos, timeless characters, and two incredible matches pitting Ole Anderson vs. Magnum T.A., and Ric Flair against Ron Garvin. Fast forward to TNT in ’99 and viewers were punished with something that spent three hours vomiting all over the legacy of pro wrestling – a truly abhorrent show, but thankfully one that was ideal to talk to Dr. Keith about. So fetch yourself a mince pie, pour your Christmas drink of choice, and huddle up by the fire as we check out what’s on the telly one last time in 2025!

