NXT TV RESULTS (12/23): Wells’s live report including Chelsea Green vs. Sol Ruca, Lola Vice vs. Izzi Dame, Stacks & Arianna Grace vs. Shiloh Hill & Skylar Raye, more

NXT TV RESULTS

DECEMBER 16, 2025

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

TAPED PREVIOUSLY ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

-Thea Hail was shown walking with the North American Women’s Championship over her shoulder, and she’ll be addressing the NXT Universe later.

(1) LOLA VICE vs. IZZI DAME (w/Shawn Spears & Niko Vance)

Dame went at Vice with blocks in the corner, but Vice reversed a rollup for two. Vice went at Dame with kicks and body shots until the ref got them away from the ropes. Dame put Vice down with a lariat. Vice trapped Dame in a triangle but Dame rolled up Vice to break. Vice hit a springboard arm drag and then put down Vice with a palm strike. Vice took out Dame on the outside. Vic mentioned that Vice vs. Jayne from No Mercy was nominated for NXT match of the year, which is beyond suspect – it isn’t even Jayne’s best match of the last couple of months, as the match with Tatum Paxley eclipsed it by far. Vice hopped up and worked a sleeper and Dame slammed back to the mat. Both women sold for a moment. Dame took control again as the match went to commercial. [c]

Vice ot back into it, but Spears grabbed her ankle on a rope run, opening things for Dame to boot Vice from the ring. Suddenly there was the sound of a chainsaw, and Tatum Paxley burst through the perch with a hole she created, distracting Dame long enough for Vice to nail a backfist for the victory.

WINNER: Lola Vice at 9:57.

Kelani Jordan charged the ring in street clothes and mauled Vice, beating her savagely until the ref held her back. Jordan smiled darkly at her work.

(Wells’s Analysis: Passable action here leading to an angle for each woman related to her main TV feud at the moment. I’d almost rather have had Paxley continue her title reign, but the way she’s progressing with her rage, it’s hard to argue that this wasn’t the story to tell with her)

-Thea Hail and Jordynne Grace talked in the locker room, where Grace said she had been reviewing the footage and said Thea clearly won and the ref did his job. Hail thanked her for standing up for her last week. Hail headed out ahead of her talk segment, and Grace said “I’ve gotta see what she’s going to say now.” [c]

-Ethan Page bothered Myles Borne in the locker room, saying he gave him perfect advice to find success, but he didn’t listen. He said Leon Slater was glad, because he won the four-way match last week. He pointed out Trick Williams and Ricky Saints as getting better after tapping into their dark side. He said Raw and SmackDown aren’t the shark tank, this is. He told him to grab a pen and take this down: he said next week he’d show TNA’s best how the best do business. Borne never spoke during the entire segment.

-Thea Hail hit the ring to her painfully terrible theme song. She said last week was controversial, and people couldn’t believe she won, and she thought the same. She said she’s heard what it’s like to be a champion but nothing can prepare you for having it on your shoulder. She said it was the greatest thing of her life. She said we all watched her grow up and she got opportunities you never think you’ll get when you’re so young. She thanked Mr. Chase for helping her get here, and the friendships she had and lost on the way. She said when you believe hard enough, you make history. She became the youngest NXT North American Champion in history. She said it’s been difficult and messy, but it’s been real, and she finally feels the confidence she’s been missing and she finally feels like a grown ass woman. Blake Monroe’s music and Booker T said “Thank god!” He said Thea was losing it. She’s actually killing it on the mic in this segment.

Monroe said sadly, “Make it end. That was a fluke. That was a mistake. An inconvenience that I now have to deal with.” She said she never thought the number three would haunt her so much, but here we are. She said she wants her championship back. Right now. She told Hail to hand it over, giving into the madness she’s descending into. Monroe said they both know the referee had no idea what he was doing. Hail said if Monroe had won, there would be no rematch, but since she’s the champion, they’re on for New Year’s Evil. Monroe told Hail not to pity her and threw a hard right. They fought briefly until they were separated. Very good segment all around, and they’ve made chicken salad out of the chicken something else that happened with the weird finish last week.

-In a promoted segment, Eli Knight said he’d show what he’s all about tonight. The segment continued into a short bit for Tavion Heights, who’s going to be his opponent. [c]

-Sol Ruca and Zaria were with Sarah Schreiber. Ruca said she watched both titles evaporate without her losing them, and she didn’t blame anyone. Zaria was eyeing coldly during that line. Ruca stated that Zaria is her best friend and she’s glad that she’ll be there for her tonight.

(2) ELI KNIGHT vs. TAVION HEIGHTS – Speed Tournament to determine #1 contender to Jasper Troy

I’ve somehow fallen two months behind on Evolve and have no comment on Knight, but he’s worked for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling and Booker put him over big. Heights got dumped and Knight hit him with a springboard moonsault to make a big first impression. Back inside, Heights hit a couple of moves but Knight evaded, then hit a spinning heel kick. Knight set up Heights with a scoop slam in a corner and then hit a crazy quick snap moonsault – I can’t call it anything else – in the corner. Knight hit a cutter and went up for a huge moonsault, but missed. Heights caught Knight with a big belly-to-belly and it was enough to finish.

WINNER: Tavion Heights at 2:01.

They had a moment outside the ring where Heights endorsed the young Knight.

(Wells’s Analysis: Very nice showcase for the young Eli Knight, although they’re kind of well-stocked with energetic high flyers right now, so he needs a hook that goes beyond that. This was a nice first statement for him, though, and it doesn’t hurt him to lose to a somewhat-established much larger power wrestler)

-Kelly Kincaid stood by for her next talk segment. [c]

-Blake Monroe, toeing the line between looking both haggard and alluring, sulked backstage. The three members of the Vanity Project sucked up to her and said she’d definitely win. They all had wrapped gifts for her. Ricky Smokes screwed it up by wondering aloud what it would be like if Hail won and then held the title for months. Monroe sent them off, then called Smokes back so she could take his gift (though she didn’t open it). Offstage, one of the three said “Hey, do you think she saw my abs?” Monroe contorted her face in a way that might have been partially to fight laughter.

-Kelly Kincaid sat between Leon Slater and Oba Femi in a backstage segment. Femi said the usual (very cool) stuff about how he was an unbeatable machine and Slater would learn soon. Slater said Femi believes everything he says, but so does he. He talked about being a wrestler all his life, and when it’s the only thing you want to do, it doesn’t sound so mad. He said he has no intention of slowing down and he’s a record breaker, a moment maker, and soon he’ll make another. Femi said it was a nice story, but when you’re across from him, your sob story has no happy eding. Slater made some final statements and extended a hand, which Femi took, and they stared intensely ahead of what should be a fantastic match a couple weeks from now. [c]

-Ava was in the ring with security. Is there anything that looks more false in wrestling than green wrestlers trying to look like normal security guys? She said she’s trying again with these guys, and she introduced Je’Von Evans, then Ricky Saints. Booker continued his lovefest for Saints since his heel turn, and said that now he’s all about bidness (he actually spelled it out to make the point).

Saints said Evans can barely rent a car, let alone stand in the ring with him. Evans said he couldn’t lie – he was about to rock Saints. Saints said Evans can barely string two sentences together while he checks every box. Evans said he checks enough boxes to go to Raw and SmackDown, which Saints hasn’t been on, and he was asked by John Cena to be on his retirement show. He asked if he’s supposed to slow down just because Saints can’t keep up.

[HOUR TWO]

It nearly came to blows, and Ava said they’ll meet next week just one last time, and it ends next week. The security guys tried to look like actual humans as they held the two apart.

-Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey jabbered with Fatal Influence backstage. Wren talked some smack and Jayne returned fire and said she wanted a tuneup match. She suckered Sinclair into a match next week.

-Vic promoted Chelsea Green vs. Sol Ruca, up later. It’s likely the main event, though this hasn’t been stated.

-Backstage, Stacks yanked Arianna Grace closer to him using a giant novelty candy cane. Yes, really. They kissed.

-Shiloh Hill and Skylar Raye were introduced ahead of their “Christmas Chaos Mixed Tag Team Match” with Stacks and Grace. [c]