FREE PODCAST 12/25 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Reigns vs. Owens in a cage, Sami vs. Big E for IC Title, Charlotte & Asuka defend, Bryan vs. Jey Uso, Seth Rollins future (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (12-25-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Nick Barbati. They discussed the Christmas night episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a cage for the Universal Title, Sami Zayn vs. Big E for the IC Title, Charlotte & Asuka defend in a triple threat tag match, Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso, and the first official Royal Rumble entry declaration. A spirited discussion and speculation about where Seth Rollins fits in when he returns, the pros and cons of various potential Reigns opponents at WrestleMania, our weekly pros and cons on Sasha Banks’s presentation and her role in that, and more with live callers.

Then, in a bonus segment, we bring you a previously VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Hotline reviewing the year-ago episode of WWE Smackdown start to finish including Daniel Bryan vs. Miz vs. King Corbin stretched into three segments, the Royal Rumble Fiend challenger determined, New Year’s Day Fox match announced, lots of women’s segments with Carmela, Lacey Evans, Moment of Bliss, Sonya Deville, and more, plus an Ali vignette and Sami returns to action.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com