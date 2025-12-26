AEW COLLISION RESULTS (12/25): Fletcher vs. Perry, Takeshita vs. Dorada, Cassidy vs. Moxley, Knight vs. Pac, and Castagnoli vs. Strong in the conclusion of the Continental Classic on Christmas Collision

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

DECEMBER 25, 2025

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. at HAMMERSTEIN BALLROOM

AIRED ON TNT & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,511 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,511. The arena has a capacity of 3,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

The show opened with a brief video package highlighting the Continental Classic tournament so far, featuring match highlights with clips of promos from the participants and commentary team reactions.

-They cut to the H gorgeous-looking Hammerstein Ballroom where Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to this special episode of Christmas Collision. They emphasized the evening’s Continental Classic matches as the camera panned around the crowd.

(1) KYLE FLETCHER vs. “JUNGLE” JACK PERRY – Continental Classic tournament match (Gold League)

Kyle Fletcher’s music played to bring Fletcher to the ring before Perry’s music played. The crowd swayed their arms as they popped up the standings of the tournament, noting that the gold league stood with a six-way tie, with each competitor having six points. The bell rang to start the match four minutes into the hour.

Perry caught Fletcher in a wristlock, but Fletcher escaped and blasted Perry with a shoulder block. Perry leapfrogged Fletcher and went for a dropkick, but Fletcher held on to the ropes and Perry missed completely. They wrestled to the mat briefly before separating.

Fletcher kicked at Perry’s hurt ankle and then slammed his foot into the mat before stomping away st the injured limb. Fletcher stretched Perry’s ankle in the ropes until the ref broke it up. Perry came back with a few chops, but Fletcher responded with a kick to the gut. Perry ducked a clothesline, hit the ropes and went for a hurricanrana, but Fletcher blocked it and sat into a single leg crab. Perry crawled quickly to the ropes, but continued to sell the ankle.

Fletcher stretched Perry’s ankle again and gave it a stomp. Perry fried back with a pair of overhand chops, but Fletcher knocked him back with a big chop of his own. Perry came back with a running hurricanrana over the ropes, rolling Fletcher to ringside. Perry went for a running hurricanrana from the apron to Fletcher on the floor, but Fletcher caught him in midair and powerbombed Perry onto the apron.

Back in the ring, Fletcher lifted Perry up for a brainbuster, but Perry bit at Fletcher’s nipple to escape. Fletcher seemed upset, and scoop slammed Perry into the ropes. Fletcher stomped on Perry’s foot and then dragged him to the corner. Fletcher sat on the steel stairs and removed Perry’s boot. The ref asked Fletcher what he was doing, and he matter-of-factly told her he was taking off Perry’s boot. Once removed, Fletcher stomped Perry’s exposed foot on the steel stairs before they went to commercial. [c]

Rhey returned from commercial as Perry tried to come back with a chop, but instead Fletcher dropped him with a boot. Fletcher charged and Perry met him with a dropkick before collapsing to the mat to check on his injured and exposed foot. Perry elbowed his way out of a half and half suplex attempt and then blasted Fletcher with a comeback lariat.

Fletcher rolled to the outside and Perry got a running start and slid through the ropes and caught Fletcher with a bulldog coming out of the slide. Perry went for a jumping DDT on Fletcher, but Fletcher blocked it and powered him up into brainbuster position and dropped Perry down on the ramp.

Back int eh ring, Fletcher landed a Michinoku driver and went for the pin, but Perry kicked out at two. Fletcher lined Perry up and connected with a running kick in the corner. Fletcher lifted Perry onto the top turnbuckle and climbed up with him, but Perry fought his way out. Perry drilled Fletcher with a sunset flip powerbomb from the top rope, leaving both men down on the mat.

Fletcher struggled to his knees as Perry went for a running knee. Fletcher caught his leg and flipped Perry over into a single leg crab. Fletcher locked it in deep as Perry tried to crawl to the ropes. Perry nearly reached the ropes but Fletcher dragged him to the center of the ring. Perry tried to escape with some upkicks, but Fletcher returned fire with vicious stomps.

Perry caught Fletcher5’s foot on a stomp attempt and rolled Fletcher over before locking him into the snaretrap. Fletcher crawled, dragging Perry with him, and nearly passed out before getting a single fingertip on the ropes to break the hold.

They fought their way to their feet, trading strikes in the center of the ring. Fletcher ducked a clothesline and executed a snap half and half suplex. Fletcher followed up with a running kick and set Perry up for a powerbomb. Perry flipped out and caught Fletcher with a reverse hurricanrana. Perry wasted no time, struggling to get Fletcher up into position for a piledriver. Perry drilled Fletcher with the piledriver and hooked the leg, but Fletcher kicked out at two.

A “This is awesome” chant rang out as Fletcher rolled Perry up for a two count. Perry came back for his own rollup for a two count., Perry run into a lariat that dropped him. Fletcher set Perry up for the top rope brainbuster, but Perry punched his way out of it. Perry stood up on the top rope, but Fletcher kicked at his injured ankle.

Perry collapsed from the top rope into the corner and Fletcher charged in with a running kick that landed high. With a sense of urgency, Fletcher lifted Perry up and drilled him with the sheer drop brainbuster. Fletcher made the cover and picked up the win.

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher in 19:00

(White’s Take: Strong, strong opening match. You could argue that Fletcher shoudn’t need nineteen minutes to beat Perry, but, the way the C2 works, Fletcher could’ve lost and it wouldn’t have been a shock.)

-Renee was backstage with Roderick Strong earlier in the day, reminding him that the Continental Classic hasn’t exactly gone his way. Kyle O’Reilly appeared to pump Strong up for his match with Claudio. O’Reilly said he didn’t need a Christmas miracle to beat Claudio, but he wants him to score those three points and see the man he sees: Roderick F’in Strong. [c]

(2) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA vs. MASCARA DORADA – Continental Classic tournament match (Blue League)

Takeshita made his entrance with the IWGP title, followed by Mascara Dorada with a longer-title CMLL title. The bell rang and the match began 31 minutes into the hour.

Dorada dodged Takeshita with some acrobatics before taking him down with an armdrag. Takeshita caught Dorada in a wristlock and slammed him down to the mat. Takeshita kindly helped Dorada to his feet before continuing with the match.

Dorada dodged Takeshita with an impressive flip and rolled him up for a quick two count. Dorada helped Takeshita to his feet, whor eturned this kindness with a hard chop. Takeshita beat Dorada down in the corner, but he came back with an overhand chop. Dorada went for a pair of shoulder blocks, bouncing off of Takeshita,

Takeshita went for a clothesline, but Dorada ducked it, and grabbed his arm. Dorada ran onto the ropes and Takeshita swept his legs out form under him. Dorada managed to landed on his feet on the ropes and then took Takeshita down with a springboard armdrag followed by a running hurricanrana.

Takeshita rolled to the outside as Dorada climbed to the top rope. Dorada went for a flying crossbody, but Takeshita stepped out of the way and Dorada crashed into the barricade as they went to commercial. [c]

Thet returned from commercial as Dorada took Takeshita down with a flying headscissor. Dorada climbed to the top rope as Takeshita rolled out of the ring. Dorada executed a flying moonsault from the ringpost onto Takeshita at ringside. Back in the ring, Dorada connected with a 450 splash. Dorada made the cover, but Takeshita kicked out at two.

Dorada went for a springboard armdrag, but Takeshita turned it into a big blue thunder bomb in the center of the ring. Takeshita held on for the pin, but Dorada kicked out at two. The crowd chanted “this is awesome” as they traded forearms in the center of the ring. Dorada went for a running hurricanrana, but Takeshita caught him. Takeshita lifted Dorada up for a powerbomb, but he flipped out into a Canadian destroyer that planted Takeshita.

Takeshita pushed through and dropped Dorada with a running lariat. Takeshita sat onto the top rope and tried to pull Dorada up with him, but Dorada countered with a kick. Dorada took Takeshita down with a hurricanrana from the top rope. Dorada climbed to the top rope and went for a shooting star press, but Takeshita rolled out of the way.

Dorada landed on his feet and rolled through. Dorada hit a running kick on Takeshita in the corner and lifted Takeshita onto the top rope. Dorada climbed up, seemingly going for a hurricanrana, but Takeshita hit him with a big lariat that knocked sent Dorada flipping to the mat. Takeshita hit his running knee and went right into the Raging Fire into the pin for the win.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita in 12:00

(White’s Take: Good match, Dorada had his impressive spots while Takeshita remains all-around impressive.) [c]

(3) CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI vs. RODERICK STRONG – Continental Classic match (Blue League)

The Death Rider’s music played, revealing Claudio backstage in red light. He slapped hands with his teammates before entering through the crowd. Thet showed the standings of the Blue League, noting that Claudio can secure his spot with a win here. Strong’s music played and he marched to the ring as the crowd chanted “Roddy.” The bell rang and the match started 49 minutes into the show.

Claudio hit a sudden uppercut and went for a pin, but Strong kicked out quickly. Claudio went for the Neutralizer, but Roddy rolled him up for a quick two count. Strong hit Claudio with a series of strikes, backing him against the ropes. Strong charged, but Claudio tossed him over the ropes like a sack of potatoes.

Strong climbed back onto the apron, and Claudio deadlift suplexed him back into the ring. Claudio made the cover, but Strong kicked out at two. Claudio connected with a running lariat and went for the pin, getting another two count. Claudio landed a running low European uppercut, going for another quick cover, but Strong kicked out again.

Strong rolled to ringside, but Claudio followed him out and landed a European uppercut against the barricade. Claudio rammed Strong into the barricade before pressing him over his head and dropping Strong onto the barricade. Claudio dumped Strong over the barricade and slid into the ring.

Strong stumbled back into the ring and managed to landed an Olympic slam on Claudio. Claudio came back with a trio of running European uppercuts before Strong caught him with a kick. Claudio popped Strong up for the Very European uppercut, but Strong countered with a knee to the face in midair.

Strong followed up with another running knee that rocked Claudio. Strong lowered his knee pad as Claudio stumbled around the ring, Strong delivered a second flying knee to Claudio that dropped him. Strong made the cover and got the surprise three-count.

WINNER: Roderick Strong in 4:00

(White’s Take: A quick, hard-hitting match with a sudden finish. A nice change of pace from typical tournament matches.)

-A pair of non-mysteriouos men hit the ring in hoodies to attack Strong after the match. Yuta and Garcia stomped away at Strong until Mark Briscoe’s music played. Briscoe ran down and Garcia and Yuta fled, but Marina Shafir got onto the apron. Toni Storm ran down to the ring and pulled her off the apron before walloping her with a fistful of pearls. The crowd chanted “Toni” as Yuta and Garcia restrained Shafir. The crowd chanted “Toni!” as Storm offered Briscoe a handshake, which he accepted.

-They went to a video package of The Bang Bang Gang challenging FTR to a street fight for World’s End in Chicago.

-Stokely was backstage, considering the challenge before accepting the match. Stokely said FTR would accept their losses, while The Bang Bang Gang keep begging for more matches. He signed off by saying that FTR will not be held liable for hat they do Saturday.

-They went to a video package highlighting the women’s title match between Statlander and Hayter at World’s End.

(4) “THE JET” KEVIN KNIGHT vs. PAC – Continental Classic match (Gold League)

Kevin Knight made his entrance before Pac’s music played to reveals him sitting in s chair in the balcony. He made his way to the ring as they displayed the updated scorecard for the gold league. The match started when the bell rang at the top of the second hour.

[HOUR TWO]

Knight escaped a hammerlock with a flip and brought his knees down on Pac’s arm. Knight wrenched Pac’s arm until he grabbed the rope for the break. Pac dropped Knight with a running shoulder block before Knight flipped through a hiptoss attempt. Knight took Pac down with an armdrag and clotheslined him over the top rope to ringside.

Knight went for a pescado over the top rope, but Pac, channeling Samoa Joe, jogged out of the way into safety. Knight landed on his feet and slid back into the ring to wait for Pac. Pac whipped Knight hard into the corner. They traded chops before Pac hit a combination of strikes.

Pac dragged Knight to the center of the ring and rammed his face into the mat. They traded forearms in the center of the ring, with Knight getting the better before taking Pac down with a jumping clothesline. Knight tossed Pac over the rope to the outside. He went for the crossbody to the outside again, but Pac dodged it again. Knight landed on his feet and then ran to apron to catch Pac with a jumping clothesline.

Knight rolled Pac into the ring and climbed to the top rope. Pac continued to roll across the ring and out of the ring on the opposite side. Knight followed and executed a springboard flying clothesline to the outside. Back in the ring, Knight planted Pac with a jumping DDT. Knight made the cover, but Pac picked out at two.

Knight delivered a ten-count punch on Pac in the corner. Knight brought Pac out of the corner with a snapmare, hit the ropes and drilled Pac with a sliding clothesline. Knight made the cover, but Pac kicked out at two just as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, the shoed Pac nailing Knight with a shotgun dropkick from the top rope that occurred during the break. Knight came back with a series strikes and a jumping clothesline. Knight leapt from the second rope and landed a crossbody, but Pac came right back with a scoop slam.

Pac climbed to the top rope, but Knight kipped up and brought Pac down with a jumping hurricanrana. Knight followed up with a rolling thunder grounded UFO splash. Knight made the cover, but Pac kicked out at two. Knight charged Pac in the corner, but Pac caught him with an overhead throw. Knight flipped and hit the top turnbuckle and tumbled to ringside.

Knight made it back to the ring and Pac set him up on the top rope. Pac brought Knight down with an avalanche overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Pac crawled into the cover, but Knight kicked out at two. The crowd chanted “This is awesome” as Pac locked Knight into The Brutalizer. Knight kicked and flailed, getting his feet on the rope relatively quickly to break the hold.

Pac ran back and forth between the ropes, picking up momentum, but charged right into a dropkick from Knight. Knight nailed Pac with a springboard clothesline followed by a sitout spinebuster. Knight held on for the pin, but Pac kicked out at two as they announced that five minutes remained in the match.

Pac rolled out of the ring and Knight went for a clothesline from the apron, but Pac ducked it and drilled Knight with a German suplex on the floor. Pac flipped off some fans in the front row before returning to the ring and waiting on the ref’s count. Knight stumbled into the ring at the count of nine.

Pac climbed up to the top rope, but Knight got to his feet and easily leapt up onto the top rope with him before bringing Pac down with a big superplex, leaving both men down in the center of the ring. The struggled to their knees and exchanged strikes. Pac took control with a combination of kicks and then a running boot in the corner.

Knight came back with a running dropkick that rocked Pac in the corner. Pac collapsed into the corner as Knight climbed the ropes on the adjacent side of the ring. Knight leapt and connected with the coast-to-coast dropkick. Knight went back to the top rope and went for the UFO splash, but Pac got his knees up. Paf followed up with a quick pin attempt but only got a two count.

Knight struggled to his feet as Pac bounced back and forth between the ropes. They announced one minute remaining as Pac drilled Knight with the running lariat. Pa made the cover, but Knight kicked out at two. Pac climbed to the top rope, intending to put it away with the Black Arrow. Pac went for the Black Arrow, but Knight got his knees up. Knight rolled Pac into a pin, but Pac kicked out at two as they announced thirty seconds were left in the match.

Knight rolled Pac up for a two count. Pac came back and locked Knight into The Brutalizer as they announced ten seconds remained in the match. Knight struggled as the clock wound down, but Knight resisted the urge to tap and the bell rang the mark the time limit had been reached.

WINNER: Draw in 20:00

(White’s Take: Good match. Knight has made a positive impression during the course of the tournament while Pac has looked like a killer despite coming up short.)

-Knight and Pac stared at each other before they showed the updating standings. [c]

-Back from commercial, Gabe Kidd walked through the crowd with a microphone. He said people don’t understand because they don’t listen. Gabe said Darby isn’t indestructible and is now laid up in the ICU. He wondered how Darby would accept his challenge if he’s unable to move. The lights went out and came back on with Darby standing in the center of the ring. Gabe Kidd laughed until Darby pulled a baseball bat out of his big coat. Gabe ducked out of the ring as Darby took a swing. Darby accepted his challenge for World’s End.

-The showed a video of Athena and Mercedes earning their shot at the women’s tag titles at World’s End.

(5) HYAN & MAYA WORLD vs. THE BABES OF WRATH (Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron)

Hyan and Maya World made their entrance in match merry outfits. Harley and Willow entered to a good reaction from the crowd. The bell rang to start the match 30 minutes into the second hour.

Harley took Hyan down with a side headlock followed be a slingblade. Barley made the cover but only got a one count. Willow tagged in hit Hyan with a sideslam. Willow made the cover and got a two count. Hyan caught Willow with a jawbreaker and managed to made the tag to Maya.

Willow lifted Maya up for a suplex and made the tag to Harley before bringing her down. Harley entered and went for the pin , but only got a two count. Willow entered and they went for a double suplex on Maya, but Hyan charged in for the save. Willow lifted Harley up and slammed her into Hyan and Maya in a double dropkick that knocked them out of the ring.

Harley lifted Hyan and Maya up and held them in place as Willow got a running start and nailed them with a canon ball from the apron. The Babes of Wrath slid back into the ring and posed as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Willow hit a spinebuster in the ring on Hyan. Willow made the cover, but Maya broke it up. Hyan rolled Willow up, but Willow reversed it until Maya caught her with an elbow, knocking Willow back into Hyan’s pin for a two count. Maya entered and they set up for a double suplex, but Willow countered it with a double suplex on them both.

Harley tagged in and they hit a few strikes on Maya. Willow slammed Maya and then, with Harley on her back, hit Maya with a senton. Willow made the cover, but Hyan made the save. Willow nailed Hyan with the pounce, knocking her across the ring and under the bottom rope. Willow and Harley hit Maya with a Sole Food into a modified leg sweep combination. Harley made the cover and got the three count.

WINNERS: Babes of Wrath in 7:00

-After the match, Harley and Willow shook their opponents’ hands before each grabbing a microphone. They told a Christmas story about two girls who bought affordable tickets to the show before seeing all of New York’s landmarks and running into Santa. Willow played the part of Santa while Harley sat on her knee and told her (as Santa), that she already had all she wanted, referencing the tag titles. They went on to say that, after the end of the world, they’ll still be tag team champions/ [c]

(6) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. JON MOXLEY – Continental Classic match (Blue League)

Orange Cassidy made his entrance as Renee’s voice saying that Moxley would win the match through sheer force of will, to which Cassidy replied, “Alright, cool.” Moxley made his entrance from backstage, passing Yuta, Garcia and Shafir. They showed the tournament standings, explaining that the winner would come in second place, or, if there was a draw, that Claudio would be in second by tie breaker.

The bell rang to start the match 47 minutes into the second hour. Cassidy went for a quick rollup for a two count. They both went for the finishing moves early, neither one landing I successfully. They brawled outside of the ring where Cassidy rammed Moxley into the barricade. Moxley fought back with forearms and attempted to whip Cassidy into the stairs, but Cassidy reversed it, sending Moxley crashing into the stairs.

In the ring Cassidy reigned down punches on Moxley in the corner. Cassidy repeated the punches twice as Moxley seemed stunned in the corner. Cassidy charged at Moxley, who backdropped Cassidy onto the apron. Moxley connected with a shotgun dropkick that knocked Cassidy off of the apron in the barricade. Moxley rammed Cassidy into the steel stairs and then set him into a folding chair before delivering a series of punches. Moxley broke the ref’s count and then hit Cassidy with a running boot to the face.

They returned to the ring where Cassidy countered a suplex into a Stundog Millionaire. Cassidy hit the ropes but ran into an elbow from Moxley. Moxley hung Cassidy up on the top rope and connected with a kick. Moxley tied Cassidy up in the top rope and raked at Cassidy’s face and eyes.

Moxley dragged Cassidy up onto the top rope and set up for a superplex, but Cassidy blocked it and raked Moxley’s back before knocking him down with a right hand. Cassidy leapt from the top rope and planted Moxley with a flying DDT as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Moxley and Cassidy traded strikes in the middle of the ring. Cassidy put his hands in his pockets and landed a series of kicks and a running dropkick. Cassidy hit another low dropkick on Moxley and then stomped him down in the corner. Moxley caught Cassidy with a back elbow. Moxley attempted to charge Cassidy, but his knee gave out on him. Cassidy took advantage with an Orange Punch.

Moxley rolled to the outside to avoid a pin, but Cassidy hit the ropes and nailed Moxley with a suicide dive. They brawled over to the timekeeper’s area and both climbed onto the barricade. Cassidy hit Moxley with a jumping DDT through the timekeeper’s table. They both struggled to make it back to the ring before the ten count.

The crowd chanted “This is awesome” as both men were down in the center of the ring. Cassidy tried to kip up, but his back gave out. Cassidy struggled and landed the kip up, but Moxley immediately snatched him into a sleeper hold. Cassidy rolled Moxley into a pin to break out of the hold. Cassidy hit the ropes and drilled Moxley with a running kick.

Cassidy called for the Orange Punch as Moxley stumbled to his feet. Cassidy connected with the Orange Punch, but Moxley came right back with a King Kong lariat. Moxley set Cassidy up, and stuck Cassidy with a Gotch-style piledriver. Moxley went for the pin, but Cassidy kicked out at two. Moxley tried to put Cassidy in a sleeper on the mat, but Cassidy wrenched as Moxley’s hurt ankle Moxley kicked his way out of it as they announced five minutes remained in the match.

[HOUR THREE]

Cassidy managed to get Moxley into a half crab. The crowd chanted “you tapped out” at Moxley as he crawled towards the ropes. Moxley managed to escape with a series of kicks, but Cassidy caught him with swinging DDT. Cassidy followed up with an Orange Punch that sent Moxley to the mat. Moxley got to his feet and Cassidy landed a second Orange Punch. Cassidy shook his head and prepared for another one. Cassidy connected with the third one and Moxley stumbled back into the ropes, but didn’t go down.

Cassidy hit Moxley with a fourth Orange Punch and then hit him with the Beach Break. Cassidy went for a strange cover, but Moxley kicked out at two. Cassidy transitioned into an ankle lock attempt, but Moxley countered it into a tight inside cradle and got the three count.

WINNER: Jon Moxley in 17:00

(White’s Take: Not a bad match at all, but it went on a bit longer than necessary. Cassidy hit five or so Orange Punches and a Beach Break, but still couldn’t put Moxley away. Moxley got a good reaction though, and his slowburn face turn will likely be a success.)

-The showed the updated scorecard and Moxley managed to come in second place in the blue league. [c]

(7) KAZUCHIKA OKADA vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY – Continental Classic match (Gold League)

Okada made his entrance as Callis joined the commentary team. Renee’s voice popped up highlighting that Bailey looks to take Okada off of his game by pushing the pace. “Speedball” Mike Bailey made his entrance as they showed the score for the gold league. The bell rang and the match started 12 minutes into the third hour.

They both went for quick rollups getting two counts, before Bailey went for a spin kick that Okada dodged. Okada offered a handshake, but instead gave Bailey a kick to the gut. Bailey came back with a rollup for a two count followed by a dropkick. Okada rolled to the apron where Bailey hit him with a kick that knocked Okada to the floor. Bailey nailed Okada with a triangle moonsault to the outside.

Back in the ring, Okada slammed Bailey face-first into the mat. Okada executed a neckbreaker and went for an arrogant cover that only got a one count. Okada pummeled Bailey in the corner before setting him up on top of the turnbuckle. Bailey fought Okada off and landed a missile dropkick from the top rope.

Bailey hit a combination of kicks and went for a standing moonsault, but Okada dodged it., Okada took advantage with the air raid crash neckbreaker followed by a scoop slam. Okada made his way to the top rope and came down with his flying/falling elbow drop. Okada wished everyone a Merry Christmas with a middle finger and set up for the Rainmaker. Bailey elbowed his way out of it and delivered a series of kicks as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Bailey and Okada traded forearms in the ring. Okada took control with a European uppercut that knocked Bailey to the nat. Okada welcomed a series of kicks from Bailey. Okoda reversed an Irish whip and landed a dropkick. Okada went for a Rainmaker, but Bailey spun into a hurricanrana.

Bailey hit a low kick and attempted a moonsault double knee drop, but Okada roiled out of the way. Okada went for another Rainmaker, but Bailey ducked it. Okada charged Bailey against the ropes, but he jumped onto the ropes and Okada slid underneath as Bailey springboarded into a twisting moonsault press that wiped out Okada at ringside. This move elicited a “holy shit” chant that morphed into an “A-E-Dub” chant and then into a “this is awesome.”

Bailey landed a gamengiri from the apron and attempted to climb to the top rope, but Okada landed a dropkick as he climbed, knocking Bailey to the floor. Okada followed Bailey out and set up for a tombstone on the ramp. Bailey escaped and drilled Okada with his moonsault double knee drop on the ramp. Speedball slid into the ring, and Okada struggled to beat the ten count.

As Okada entered the ring, Bailey connected with a spinning roundhouse that dropped Okada. Bailey hooked the leg, but Okada kicked out at two. The crowd chanted “Speedball” as he lifted Okada onto the apron, setting up for the Flamingo Driver. Okada shoved him away, but Bailey came back with a kicked. Bailey climbed up with Okada, but Okada knocked him back down with a forearm.

Bailey’s legs were wrapped in the middle rope and he tried to lift himself up, but Okada kicked him back down. Bailey tried to lift himself up again, and Okada kicked him down again, with a heightened viciousness. Bailey lifted himself up again, defiantly as Okada kicked at him. Bailey lifted himself up in spite of the kicks, gave Okada a middle finger and then a headbutt. Speedball stood up onto the top rope with Okada and took him down with a huge hurricanrana.

Bailey landed on his feet and immediately went back to the top rope as Okada struggled to his feet, leaning over. Bailey connected with the Ultimate Weapon flipping knee drop on Okada. Okada collapsed, but wisely rolled across the mat and out of the ring to escape the pin. Okada was at risk of being counted out, but Bailey rolled out and delivered some forearms before rolling Okada into the ring.

With five minutes left in the match, Bailey lifted Okada up, but Okada spun into a backslide. Bailey rolled through, but Okada caught him by the wrist and connected with a short arm clothesline (not a full Rainmaker). Okada was too hurt to make the pin, but he maintained control of Bailey’s wrist. Okada dragged Bailey to his feet by the wrist, but Bailey broke Okada’s grip with a kick.

Bailey hit a thrust kick that knocked Okada back into the corner. Bailey followed him in with a double spinning roundhouse kick. Okada collapsed as Bailey climbed to the second rope. Bailey nailed Okada with the shoot star knee press and went for the cover, but Okada just barely kicked out at two.

Bailey wasted no time and lifted Okada onto the top turnbuckle. Bailey set Okada up for the Flamingo Driver, but Okada slipped out an attempted a Rainmaker. Bailey ducked it and went for a spinning kick, which Okada ducked. Okada went for another Rainmaker, but Bailey blocked it. Bailey hooked both of Okada’s hands, setting up for the pretzel pin he beat Fletcher with, but Okada flipped him out of it and sat down into a deep pin, hooking Bailey’s legs and earning the three count.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada in 16:00

(White’s Take: Very good match. Bailey did most of the work, but Okada kicked it up at the end which really helped turn it into an entertaining main event. Okada’s win brings the focus of the tournament back to Takeshita and Okada and the continuing drama in the Don Callis Family.)

Bailey was shocked as Okada smiled maniacally. The showed the final scoreboard for the gold league, emphasizing Okada’s nine points, which tied him with Fletcher. Don Callis joined Okada in the ring as Takeshita made his way down to the ring. Okada held up the Unified title as Okada held up the IWGP title and they went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This could’ve been the best Collision of the year, except it wasn’t on its normal night, was on Christmas, started at nine, and ran two and a half hours. It ran light on women’s segments, particularly given its inflated runtime, but the focus of the show was squarely set on the conclusion of the Continental Classic. And on that wavelength, it delivered in spades. All six tournament matches were good in their own way, with a few putting up last minute consideration for match pf the year. Well, top twenty matches of the year maybe, it’s been a year packed full of great in ring action, much of which occurred in the Continental Classic, and some of which occurred on Collision. Overall, very enjoyable episode, even if it’s hard to appreciate after a long day while being weighed down by copious amounts of ham, rolls, and sweet potato souffle.