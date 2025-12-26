WWE RAW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading Rhea vs. Asuka, Maxxine vs. Becky, Bayley vs. Perez, Punk & Rey vs. Reed & Theory, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After Austin Theory was revealed as the mystery man in the black hoodie last week, this week featured all the fallout from that reveal.

Despite helping them come out on top in recent weeks, the members of The Vision still needed Theory to prove his worthiness. Viewed as a Vision member in training, he would have a chance to prove it to them in this week’s main event.

As World Heavyweight Champion C.M. Punk and Rey Mysterio were victims of Theory’s interference in recent matches, they would get a chance at revenge against him along with Bronson Reed. While being given instructions by Reed before the match to follow his lead, Theory made it clear that he wasn’t going to play second fiddle to him.

After being a thorn in the side of The Vision’s adversaries over the last few weeks, Theory would have to show his value this time without hiding behind a disguise. In addition to that, we had Rhea Ripley go one on one with Asuka, Maxxine Dupri sending a painful message to Becky Lynch, and Bayley taking on Roxanne Perez.

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka

Latest developments:

Last week, it was announced that Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky will challenge Asuka & Kairi Sane for the Women’s Tag Team Championship on the January 5 Raw. Later in the night, Rhea & Iyo came out to the ring for a promo. Hiding in the audience, Asuka sprayed the mist into Rhea’s eyes before they could get to the ring and Kairi knocked down Iyo with a forearm. As Asuka held Rhea down for Kairi to do the Insane Elbow inside the ring, Iyo climbed on top of Rhea to protect her as Kairi then hit her with the move on her lower back. Later backstage, Rhea demanded a one-on-one match with Asuka that Adam Pearce made official for this week.

Before Rhea came out for the match, she asked Iyo to stay in the back due to the injury she suffered from last week. Asuka hit Rhea with a German Suplex on the apron, but Rhea recovered with a kick to the face as Asuka jumped from the top rope followed by a Cannon Ball from the apron to the floor. As Rhea attempted to climb the top rope, Kairi pulled her down. Iyo came out to knock down Kairi but was later tripped Kairi onto her injured back on the apron. As Rhea checked on Iyo, Asuka rolled her up and pulled the tights to get the win.

Analysis:

This match was fine for what it was, but it was basically a steppingstone to get closer to the January 5 Raw. From how everything played out here, it seems like Iyo’s back is going to be the main story going into that Tag Title match in two weeks. That’s a smart direction to go in as it’ll be a way of building sympathy for the challengers. In addition to that, the attack last week combined with getting the win here by cheating was the right moves in building more heat on Asuka & Kairi. Although the champions have been more on the same page lately, there’s a strong possibility that their harmony won’t last.

The fact that they’ve been getting the better of Rhea & Iyo so much recently makes it feel like they’re going to lose the titles. As popular as Rhea & Iyo have been as a team, having them win the titles on the first Raw of the new year feels like a no brainer. If that does end up happening, Asuka will probably blame Kairi for the loss. Considering that Asuka was bullying Kairi just a few months ago, there’s still a story they can tell with that once they drop the titles. As it was a compelling storyline before, it could be even more interesting if they revisit it heading into WrestleMania season.

Grade: B

Maxxine Dupri vs. Becky Lynch

Latest developments:

On the October 6 Raw, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch lost to Maxxine Dupri by count out in a non-title match. Two weeks later, Becky faced Maxxine in a rematch with the title on the line. Feeling like she couldn’t defeat Maxxine, Becky got herself disqualified in order to keep her title. On the November 17 Raw, both women faced each other for the title again in a match where AJ Lee came out to distract Becky. Maxxine took advantage of the distraction and got the upset win over Becky to win the title.

Becky came out to cut a promo this week before she was interrupted by Maxxine. Maxxine told Becky that she could have a rematch whenever she wants, but that she’ll stop at nothing to beat her again. Maxxine then pointed out that Becky doesn’t look like the greatest of all time when she complains so much, but someone who’s best years are behind her. Becky sucker punched Maxxine and attacked her until Maxxine trapped her in the Ankle Lock as she tapped. It was announced later that the two of them will face each other once again for the title on the January 5 Raw.

Analysis:

Once again, Maxxine showed here how much she’s improved not just in the ring, but on the mic. She had great intensity in her promo as everything she said was effective in getting under Becky’s skin. Although Becky got her good with that sucker punch, Maxxine got the last word by making her tap to the Ankle Lock. As Becky hasn’t been seen on TV since Survivor Series, her showing up this week really added to the show. After Maxxine won the title the way she did combined with Becky’s social media meltdowns ever since, a rematch between them was inevitable.

This segment succeeded in both making Maxxine look strong and in setting up their match for January 5. After seeing how everything played out in this segment, the main story that will likely play out in their upcoming match will be whether Becky can survive the Ankle Lock. That story and the fact that Maxxine’s gotten so much since this feud started give this upcoming match all the tools to outshine all the other ones they’ve had. While it seemed inevitable that Maxxine was only holding the title temporarily just to drop it back to Becky, it now feels like the outcome could really go either way. Even though Becky had a great reign with the title and it hasn’t felt as important since she lost it, a lengthy run for Maxxine with the title does have potential if they choose to go that route.

Grade: B+

Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez

Latest developments:

On the December 1 Raw, Bayley & Lyra Valkyria came out to fight off the Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka & Kairi Sane after the champions interfered in the Number One Contender’s Match. Several moments later, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, & Roxanne Perez appeared through the crowd and attacked Bayley & Lyra. After the attack, Liv raised up the hands of Raquel & Perez as they held up the Women’s Tag Team Titles. The following week, Liv decided that her along with Perez were going to go after the titles instead after Raquel issued a challenge to Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer. Later that night, Perez defeated Lyra with an assist from Liv.

Perez faced Bayley this week in a match where Liv threw Lyra over the announce table after Lyra kicked Raquel in the head for trying to interfere. Liv tripped Bayley and distracted the referee as Perez took off the middle turnbuckle pad. Perez threw Bayley into the exposed turnbuckle but as she went for the pin, Raquel oddly got on the apron to distract the referee before Liv pulled her down. As Perez was arguing with the two of them, Lyra took out Liv & Raquel with a cross body from the top of the announce table. Lyra then slapped Bayley to get her fired up, and that led to Bayley picking up the win with a top rope Elbow Drop.

Analysis:

Much like Rhea vs. Asuka earlier in the show, this was a decent match that was overshadowed by all the shenanigans outside the ring. Raquel getting on the apron to distract the referee when Perez had the match won made no sense. From her skipping Liv in line to challenge for the Women’s World Title to what happened here, this is clearly leading to Raquel becoming the odd woman out. Over the next few weeks, we’re likely going to see more incidents like this where she gets blamed for Judgment Day’s shortcomings. With her set to be a part of the Triple Threat match for the Women’s World Title next week, what happened here will probably play into her not winning the title.

What also stood out here was Lyra once again slapping Bayley to get her fired up. Although this was done a few times before several months ago, it looks like they’re revisiting this part of their story. As great as things seem between them now, a split between them is bound to happen within the next few months. Similar to Asuka & Kairi, this is a story that could easily stretch into WrestleMania if handled properly. Considering that they first started teaming up around WrestleMania time last year and Bayley ended up being taken off the show, this year’s Mania would be the perfect place and time to blow this off.

Grade: B

Gunther-Cena fallout

Latest developments:

At Saturday Night’s Main Event, Gunther defeated John Cena in his retirement match after he forced him to tap out. Last week, Gunther came out to open Raw to a hoard of boos. Taunting the audience, he said that he made Cena tap out like a little b*tch and that he’ll forever be remembered as the man who made him give up. As he was leaving the arena, AJ Styles was standing right in front of his car. Before Gunther drove away, he did the “you can’t see me” gesture to Styles and then drove off.

This week, Gunther came out to cut a promo once again to a hoard of boos. He told the audience that they shouldn’t be mad at him, they should be mad at the guy that tapped out like a little b*tch. As he continued to gloat, World Heavyweight Champion C.M. Punk then came out to confront him. After a brief stare down, Gunther laughed as he walked away and did the “you can’t see me” gesture to Punk before leaving the ring. After walking past Rey Mysterio as he left the ring, Gunther was confronted backstage by Styles as Styles said he just doesn’t know when to shut up, and Gunther smugly replied that he guesses he doesn’t before walking away.

Analysis:

While this segment was fine, it was pretty much a copy and paste of last week. Not much changed as far as the crowd reaction as Gunther was booed by the audience every bit as hard as he was last week. While the way he retired Cena is debatable, what isn’t debatable is the consistent heat he’s been getting and will continue to get for a long time. As Becky Lynch has been the best heel in the company throughout the year, she’s now lost that spot to Gunther. The biggest difference between this segment from last week’s was the fact that Gunther was confronted by Punk and by Rey briefly.

From what happened here, it looks like Gunther’s going to face all of them over the next few months. While we’ve seen Gunther wrestle Punk and Rey before, Styles would be a fresh match for him. With the position Gunther is now in since returning Cena, he shouldn’t be losing to anyone anytime soon. In order to make him retiring Cena worth it, he needs to be treated like Brock Lesnar was after he ended the Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak. Seeing how things are going so far, it looks like he’s heading in that direction.

Grade: B

C.M. Punk & Rey Mysterio vs. Bronson Reed & Austin Theory

Latest developments:

At Survivor Series, a mystery man in a black hoodie hit World Heavyweight Champion C.M. Punk with a Curb Stomp to help Bron Breakker win WarGames for his team. Last week, the mystery man in the hoodie struck again as he helped Logan Paul defeat Rey Mysterio after hitting Rey with a Curb Stomp. After the match, Punk chased the mystery man off with a chair as he ran into the audience. The mystery man then took off his hoodie, and it was revealed to be Austin Theory. As Punk was distracted by this, he was hit with a Spear by Breakker.

Theory would have to prove his worthiness to The Vision in the main event this week as he teamed up with Bronson Reed to face Punk & Rey. After several failed attempts to knock Reed down with a clothesline, Punk finally succeeded after hitting Reed with one from the top rope. Later in the match, Rey hit a 619 followed by a Dropping the Dime on Theory before Reed pulled Rey out of the ring to interrupt the pin attempt. After Punk clotheslined Reed over the timekeeper’s area, Theory knocked Rey down onto the top rope and followed that with a Curb Stomp to get the win. As Punk was fighting off Theory after the match, he was once again laid out with a Spear by Breakker as the show ended.

Analysis:

After the reveal from last week, Theory getting the win here was the only logical outcome. As underwhelming as the reveal was, they do have the chance to make up for it with the follow up. Although he’s helped The Vision win a lot lately, it’s clear that Theory still hasn’t been fully accepted by them. Having him earn his stripes while also not backing down to them feels like an effective way to establish that he’s going to be more than just a lackey. While it’s good that he got the win here, this experiment is still going to take some time.

What was also noteworthy here was the fact that the show ended with Punk getting hit with a Spear by Breakker for the second straight week. Much like the Gunther segment, this also felt like a copy and paste from last week. With that aside, it was an effective way of building more heat on Breakker going into their title match. While it felt like there was a strong chance that he could win the title on the January 5 Raw a few weeks ago, the fact that he’s gotten the better of Punk so much recently is making that outcome feel less likely. With only one Raw to go until that match and considering how much the promos from both of them have selling it, a back-and-forth promo between them in the ring next week would make for the perfect final sell.

Grade: B-

Je’Von Evas vs. Rayo Americano

Latest developments:

In his first official match as part of the main roster, Je’Von Evans went one on one with Rayo Americano this week. Evans held the advantage with a Suplex followed by a Springboard Clothesline for a near fall. As El Grande Americano had the referee distracted, Bravo Americano slammed Evans’ groin onto the top rope. Despite taking a devastating Michinoku Driver from Rayo, Evans still kicked out. After Rayo missed a Moonsault attempt, Evans hit him with the OG Cutter to get the win.

Analysis:

Once again, Evans showed here why he belongs on the main roster. Unlike his last match on Raw, he was able to get the win here as that was the only logical way for this match to end. Rayo was the right first opponent for him as he was able to give him a competitive match, while making him look strong in the process. Other than Penta, Evans is probably the best new performer from the men’s side that’s debuted on the main roster this year. While this was a great showcase for him, Evans needs to continue picking up impressive wins like this going into 2026.

Nikki Bella Promo

Latest developments:

Nikki Bella interrupted Michael Cole & Corey Graves on commentary to cut a promo about her upcoming Triple Threat match for Women’s World Title next week. She stood on top of the announce table to tell the audience that she is what a champion looks as she ran down all her accomplishments. She mentioned that she destroyed Raquel Rodriguez’s face last week and vowed to destroy Stephanie Vaquer’s title reign next week. While she admitted Vaquer’s a big deal in the ring, she claimed to be a big deal everywhere. Nikki ended the promo by saying it’s about time that the title is around the waist of a true global superstar and that superstar is her.

Analysis:

This promo was a prime example of why Nikki is much better at being a heel. From her tone to the heat she got from the audience, it looks like this change in direction for her is working. In all honestly, this is what they should’ve been doing with her when she initially turned heel before Survivor Series. While putting the title on her seemed like a crazy idea a few weeks ago, it now feels like there’s a chance she could win it in the Triple Threat next week. Considering that her heel turn is now clicking and the fact that she already lost in her last title match, it would feel like a waste to do all this with her only to have her lose again.