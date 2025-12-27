FREE PODCAST 12/27 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Brodie Lee Tribute episode with live callers, future of The Dark Order, Jim Ross’s comments on Young Bucks in-ring style (152 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (12-30-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to discuss AEW Dynamite’s Brodie Lee tribute with live callers. The show gets much deserved praise for so many facets that conveyed how loved and adored Brodie Lee was by his colleagues, special moments for his son, and lots of small gestures and symbolism paying tribute to him. There’s also some talk about the future of Dark Order, Jim Ross’s commentary about the Young Bucks’ style, and next week’s line-up.

Then, a bonus segment featuring the Wade Keller Hotline from Jan. 1, 2020, previously VIP-exclusive, with a full review and analysis of AEW Dynamite just over one year ago.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com