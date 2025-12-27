FREE PODCAST 12/27 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Top Five Stories of 2010, Cena-Punk, Vickie Guerrero treatment, Cena joining in on “fat jokes,” Nexus’s future, more (181 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Dec. 21 and 22, 2010.

On the Dec. 21, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell, discussed the previous night’s episode of Raw and the fallout from TLC, and then took calls for most of the hour on a wide range of topics including Randy Orton, John Cena, WWE booking now versus a year ago, and more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they talked about the dynamic between Raw and Smackdown headed into that night’s live Smackdown and Eric Bischoff, Desmond Wolfe, and more.

Then on the Dec. 22, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill, they discuss with live callers the first week of build-up for C.M. Punk and John Cena – where is it leading to?, WWE’s presentation of Vickie Guerrero, John Cena joining the “fat jokes” routine, Nexus’s future, the TLC PPV crowd responses, whether Bryan-Regal was a one-off or the start of a program, Edge-Kane continued, and more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed what the Top 5 stories of 2010 are, plus take listener questions on really bad Christmas-themed storylines.

