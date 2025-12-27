LECLAIR’S AEW WORLD’S END 2025 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Joe vs. Page vs. Strickland vs. MJF, Continental Classic Finals & Semi-Finals, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S AEW WORLD’S END 2025 REPORT

DECEMBER 27, 2025

CHICAGO, IL AT NOW ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON HBO MAX (U.S.), PAY-PER-VIEW

Announcers: Excalibur & Tony Schiavone &

-Excalibur welcomed the audience to the Now Arena in Chicago. He threw to a video package for the opening match, a semi-final in the Continental Classic.

-Konosuke Takeshita entered first. Excalibur tossed to Renee Paquette at ringside. She attempted to tap into the psyche of Don Callis, who represents both men in the match. Callis had joined Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Bryan Danielson at the booth.

(1) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA vs. KAZUCHIKA OKADA – Continental Classic Semi-Final match

The crowd in Chicago let out a round of applause as the opening bell rang. Excalibur said it’s amazing that this is how they’re starting out the night. Konosuke Takeshita slapped away a handshake offering from Kazuchika Okada. The stablemates locked up, then broke against the ropes. They locked up in the center and wrestled to the mat, then back to vertical base. Okada backed Takeshita into the ropes and broke cleanly. He gave Konosuke a friendly slap to the chest.

Callis said he’d have paid money just to come watch these two wrestle, even if he weren’t their manager. Takeshita took Okada to the mat and began working at the arm, manipulating the wrist and fingers. Okada reached the ropes with his feet and rolled to the floor as the match approached 5:00. On the outside, Takeshita whipped Okada hard into the barricade. He charged, but the defending Continental Champion gave him a drop toe hold onto the seat of a chair. He followed up with a spike DDT on the floor.

Back in the ring, Okada stomped away at Takeshita. Callis said that the 4-time G1 winner wants to get his opponent frustrated. Okada landed another DDT and rolled Takeshita over for a cover and two count at 7:00. Takeshita battled to his feet and hit a Brainbuster. Okada stood and ate a quick Hurricanrana. He rolled to the floor. Takeshita dove over the top rope onto the defending champion. The crowd rallied behind Konosuke. Callis called him a “very likeable young man.”

Takeshita brought Okada back inside and gave him a quick running boot out of the southwest corner. He followed up with an Exploder Suplex for a cover and two count. He immediately transitioned into a grounded chin lock. Okada poked at Takeshita’s eyes to free himself. He gave Takeshita a neckbreaker. “Okada is so good at picking his spots,” Danielson said. Kazuchika connected with a body slam, then a top rope elbow drop. He brushed his hair back, surveyed the Now Arena and gave the crowd the middle finger. Okada pulled Takeshita to his feet. They began trading quick, hard chops. Both men tried to position for a Tombstone. Takeshita got the better of the exchange and turned it into a package slam. Okada popped to his feet, looking for a Rainmaker. Takeshita countered into a Blue Thunder Bomb.

Both men were down as the match approached 13:30. Takeshita rose first, calling for a pump knee strike. Okada caught it. He went for a hard lariat, but Takeshita just ate it and didn’t budge. Okada hut another, this time dropping Konosuke to the mat. They traded lariats, then backslide attempts. Takeshita went for another pump knee, but Okada moved. Takeshita struck the turnbuckles. Okada hit a German Suplex. He set up for the Rainmaker again, but Takeshita turned it into a roll up for a near fall. Both men rolled to their feet. Okada hit a big dropkick. Another Rainmaker attempt blocked. Takeshita kicked Okada’s arm, then hit the Power Drive Knee for a cover and very close near fall just after 16:00.

“That’s as close as I’ve ever seen to a three!” Callis exclaimed. Okada blocked a Raging Fire attempt, but got dumped into the turnbuckles. Okada pulled a screwdriver from the turnbuckle pad. He clocked Takeshita with it, just out of view of the referee. Okada covered Takeshita for a three count.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada in 17:17

“What happened?!” Callis feigned ignorance. Okada tossed the screwdriver under the ring as he left. Callis met him in the aisle and raised his hand.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Really good opener, and dramatically different than what we’re used to seeing from AEW out of the gate. The company has always liked to kick off shows swinging, but here, they opted for a slow, plodding build to a hard-hitting strong style. These are two of the best doing it, and it’s clear they left a decent amount in the tank, both because Okada needs to wrestle again later tonight, and also because a feud between the two is obviously brewing.)