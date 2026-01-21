EDITORIAL: With Hobbs headed to WWE, a case for a top WWE star who would benefit from a change of scenery to AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

I used to be a big spoiler guy when it came to wrestling. I loved hearing about all the spoilers leaking from backstage on who was going to win the Royal Rumble, whose contracts are expiring and who is planning to go over in the big matches. Over the last few years though, I’ve tried to stay away from all of that as much as I can now, so that I can just live in the moment when I’m watching the shows.

I’ve tried to do this in my personal life as well. I try to just live in the moment. I was lucky enough to attend the last two Patriots playoff games, and all around me there were people with their phones out filming the game. Put your phone down and watch the game! You are never going to watch those videos back again, but you’ll always remember the excitement of being at the game, so just put your phone down and soak it all in.

The reason I brought this up is because I was shocked when the Powerhouse Hobbs news broke that his contract had expired and he was gone. I totally get it, though. He has most likely reached his ceiling in AEW, and he might well have the same ceiling in WWE, but you have to go there to at least see what you can do.

Wade Keller and Rich Fann had a conversation on their “Everything with Rich and Wade” VIP podcast last week, and Rich talked about who he thought could benefit most from going to AEW to WWE. He had Powerhouse Hobbs at the top of his list (Great call, Rich!). I really enjoyed the discussion, but I kept having one name pop into my head on who could really benefit from a jump from WWE to AEW: Seth Rollins.

Now listen, I know that Seth is a WWE lifer, but if you talk about ceilings at a company, I believe Seth has hit his and I’m not sure what is left for him to do in WWE. I can say with confidence that he is never going to be a night two main eventer at WrestleMania. He has accomplished everything in WWE except that and I’m sad to say I don’t think it ever happens unless he leaves.

We’ve seen him and Roman Reigns, we’ve seen him and Drew McIntyre, we’ve seen him and C.M. Punk. Every few years, he’s the leader of a new faction that really isn’t that cool and he just kind of cuts the same type of promo week after week. Why not jump to AEW. Imagine Seth (or Tyler Black) vs. Will Ospreay, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, MJF, Swerve Strickland, Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, and I could go on. It would immediately make him more interesting.

The Seth Rollins character has been stale for a long time. Yes, the Summerslam moment was cool, but that was the most interesting Seth had been in a while. He was the fourth wheel in a Mania feud The Rock, Roman, and Cody Rhodes, and his pairing with Paul Heyman was not working. I found the Vision to be just another faction he was the leader of that was just “eh”. It will probably never happen just because of the business and family implications for him, but I thought it was a name that cold jump that could really shake up the industry.

Alright, enough of my pie in the sky ideas.

(Taylor Halley authors the AEW Best Matches of the Week and AEW Best Promos of the Week columns here at PWTorch.com.)