TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (1/22): Hardy vs. Ali, Feast or Fired, Hartwell vs. Elegance

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JANUARY 22, 2026

ALBUQUERQUE, NM AT TINGLEY COLISEUM

AIRED LIVE ON AMC

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Well, let’s give this another shot…

-The show began with a shot of the outside of the Tingley Coliseum, followed by a recap of last week’s Hardys match and the Santana vs. Kazarian match.

-The show open aired.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt stood at ringside and introduced TNA President Carlos Silva, who talked about everyone working hard for last week’s AMC debut. He said he was proud of everyone. Rehwoldt pitched to the first match.

(1) CEDRIC ALEXANDER vs. MOOSE (w/Alisha Edwards)

Moose chopped Cedric early and connected with a big dropkick. They traded punches on the apron and fought on the floor. Cedric suplexed Moose on the floor. They got back in the ring and traded the advantage. They exchanged chops. Cedric gave Moose a standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Cedric reversed a powerbomb attempt and got the pin. Moose shook Cedric’s hand afterwards and raised his arm. [c]

WINNER: Cedric Alexander in 10:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A good, fast paced opener. Moose’s injury from the previous week played into it.)

-New TNA World Champion Mike Santana was in the concourse with fans and walked into the arena through the crowd and into the ring. Santana sat in a chair in the middle of the ring. He shared an audio message from his late father telling him that he deserved to be there. Santana said that he made a statement by coming for the top spot and winning the title. He said that he, the sport, and the fans deserve it. He talked about getting up to keep fighting. Santana gave respect to Frankie Kazarian and talked about potential challengers. He stood up from the chair and said he is “The Guy” and he belongs here.

-Gia Miller interviewed Order 4 backstage. Mustafa Ali talked about facing Jeff Hardy tonight. Ali called the Hardys “sheep.” He hit his “In Ali we trust” catchphrase and the team left. [c]

-Chris Van Vliet was shown in the crowd.

-Highlights from Sol Ruca and Zaria winning their match on NXT this week to earn a title shot against the Elegance Brand.

-The Concierge cut a brief promo on the crowd before introducing the Elegance Brand.

(2) INDI HARTWELL vs. M BY ELEGANCE (w/The Elegance Brand)

Ash By Elegance shouted instructions to M. Indi dropped an elbow on M for a two count. Indi’s leg got caught in the ropes. Mr. Elegance got in the ring and distracted the referee while the Concierge and M attacked Indi’s foot. [c]

Indi made a comeback. Indi reversed a cradle and got the pin.

WINNER: Indi Hartwell in 9:00.

Heather and M attacked Indi after the match. Ash got them to stop. M pushed Ash. The Elegance Brand surrounded Ash. The Angel Warriors came out for the save. Ash attacked Lei Ying Lee and gave her a DDT. The rest of the Brand attacked Xia Brookside. The Elegance Brand celebrated.

(D.L.’s Take: It appears that Ash is back in action. The addition of Mr. Elegance is not working for me and brings down the act.)

-This week’s Injury Report featured Elijah, Frankie Kazarian, and The Righteous. [c]

-The Elegance Brand celebrated backstage. Ash said she was back. The team welcomed her back. The Concierge said they would have a comeback party.

(3) FEAST OR FIRED MATCH

There were four briefcases hanging above each corner and the wrestlers had to bring the case to the floor to claim it. Three of the cases have title shots and one case gets a wrestler fired. Wrestlers included Mance Warner, Ryan Nemeth, AJ Francis, Eric Young, Hometown Man, Rich Swann, The Great Hands, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Steve Maclin, and Trey Miguel. Trey was the last person introduced. He got an enthusiastic reaction. Hannifan said that TNA has officially re-signed Trey.

Trey and Swann hugged, then fought. AJ pulled Trey off the top rope. Trey and Swann powerbombed AJ. Trey did a big dive to the outside. HTM did a dive on the pile on the outside. HTM grabbed case #1. Young yanked his mask off, causing HTM to drop the briefcase, which Young picked up.

Maclin took case #2. Steph De Lander stopped Edwards from climbing. Warner hit Edwards with a chair. Edwards gave Warner a Blue Thunder Bomb. AJ slammed Swann on the ring apron. Trey Miguel got case #4. Edwards grabbed case #3, but AJ was in his way. Edwards threw the case to AJ, then dropkicked the case into AJ, who promptly dropped the case. Edwards picked it up and brought it to the floor.

WINNERS: Eric Young, Steve Maclin, Trey Miguel, and Eddie Edwards in 10:00.

-Nic Nemeth confronted Mike Santana, who had been watching the prior match on a monitor. Nic said that Santana was thinking with his heart and not his head. Nic brought up Santana’s daughter and they started fighting. Security broke it up. [c]

-Nic Nemeth interrupted BDE and others playing video games. Nic said that’s why this generation is so soft. Nic called BDE a joke. They argued. BDE challenged Nic to a match next week.

-Elayna Black walked to the stage for a promo. She said she was the only one of the Knockouts that fans should be paying attention to. She bragged about getting a million views on TNA social platforms. She said we were all living in the era of Elayna.

-Santino Marella and Daria Rae chatted backstage. Arianna Grace interrupted. Daria walked off. Arianna apologized to Santino. She said that Stacks made her believe that Santino should have done more for her. She asked for forgiveness and hugged Santino. He accepted and hugged her.

-Mustafa Ali and Jeff Hardy did their ring entrances. [c]

(4) JEFF HARDY (w/Matt Hardy) vs. MUSTAFA ALI (w/Order 4)

After some initial action, Jeff knocked Ali off the apron. Ali regrouped on the outside with Order 4. Ali stomped Jeff. Ali threw Jeff out of the ring. Matt stopped Order 4 from attacking Jeff. Agent Zero hit Matt from behind. [c]

Jeff gave Ali a Twist of Fate into the ring steps. Jeff sent Ali face-first into the turnbuckle. Jeff gave Ali and Tasha Steelz a Twist of Fate. Matt and Ali battled over a title belt. Matt hit the Great Hands with the belt and sent Agent Zero into the post. Jeff gave Ali a Twist of Fate. Ali avoided the Swanton Bomb. Ali hit the 450 splash for a two count.

Elijah walked to the stage. Jeff used the distraction to give Ali another Twist of Fate, followed by the Swanton Bomb for the pin.

WINNER: Jeff Hardy in 15:00.

(D.L.’s Take: An action-packed match and the fans are very into the Hardys. The Order 4 vs. Elijah feud must continue.)

-The Righteous cut a promo backstage. It was kind of drowned out by the Hardys music in the background.

-The System was shown on their way to the ring. [c]

-The System came out to introduce the newest member. JDC spoke and thanked the fans. He didn’t get much of a reaction. He said that he hand-picked the next member of The System, who he thought would be the future of The System. He introduced Bear Bronson, who walked to the ring.

Bronson hugged the other members. Edwards gave JDC a low blow. Myers and Bronson attacked Moose. Cedric Alexander ran in for the save and The System cleared out. Cedric hit Moose with a chair. Edwards took the mic and said that they didn’t tell Moose that two members of the The System were being replaced. The System beat up JDC and Moose. Fans chanted “F*** the System. Alisha Edwards didn’t seem to be part of the plan and consoled JDC. Myers, Bronson, Cedric, and Edwards posed to end the show.