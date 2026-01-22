FREE PODCAST 1/22 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Matt Hardy’s first week in TNA, WWE brand split pros and cons, Angle-Jarrett storyline, Heyman, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Jan. 14, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring host PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops. They discussed with live callers last night’s TNA Impact in-depth, Impact ratings & quarter-hours, Mr. Anderson as TNA champion, Matt Hardy’s first week in TNA, an overview of WWE’s week of TV, the brand split and whether it’s time to end the split, unifying the top titles at WrestleMania?, Kurt Angle/Jeff Jarrett storyline compared to the Chris Benoit/Kevin Sullivan and similar angles, Jim Cornette shoot DVD, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they reviewed Torch Newsletters #100 and #101 from the 20 years ago back-issues including Starrcade ’90, Black Scorpion, Ole Anderson, Dusty Rhodes, and Paul Heyman picking a fight with LT that never materialized.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com