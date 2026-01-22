VIP PODCAST 1/22 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): McMahon’s legal situation, cross-promotional partnerships, TNA’s identity, Kevin Owens, Excalibur, Hogan finishes (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

What cross-promotional partnerships have worked out?

Did two Hulk Hogan finishes permanently damage a promotion?

Was Eric Bischoff’s biggest mistake actually losing Steve Austin, not expanding Nitro and adding Thunder?

Should there have been a storyline explanation for Vince McMahon going from an on-air announcer to the boss?

Major League Baseball

What’s the latest on Vince McMahon’s legal situation; will he get a day in court, what’s taking so long; will he win or lose?

If Excalibur is one kind of play-by-play announcer, is it a better version than the kind played by WWE’s Michael Cole and Joe Tessitore?

Will some wrestlers choose to work for either AEW or WWE based on wanting their values aligned when it comes to politics? Will or should journalists and analysts change who they cover based on politics?

Consideration for scenarios of a Kevin Owens return to WWE

What should TNA hang their hat on? Try to be a WWE or AEW “light” or find a niche?

Is there a lack of buzz for UFC’s debut on Paramount+?

Did AEW give away too many fresh match-ups this week with Samoa Joe vs. Speedball, Kenny Omega vs. Josh Alexander, and Swerve Strickland vs. Kevin Knight?

