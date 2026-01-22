News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 1/22 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): TNA Impact’s debut on AMC, TNA Genesis review, WWE Unreal thoughts, Styles-Gunther, TV reviews (65 min.)

January 22, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Overall thoughts on TNA Impact’s debut on AMC last Thursday
  • A review of the TNA Genesis
  • Thoughts on WWE Unreal, season 2
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the A.J. Styles-Gunther development
  • Review of this week’s NXT TV show
  • Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite
  • Update on UFC’s premiere event on Paramount+

