TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (1/22): Keller’s coverage of Jeff Hardy vs. Mustafa Ali, Feast or Fired match, Santana appears, Indy vs. M by Elegance

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JANUARY 22, 2026

ALBUQUERQUE , N.M. AT TINGLEY COLISEUM

AIRED ON AMC TV

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 998 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,282. The arena has a capacity of 11,571 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Darrin Lilly to review TNA Impact LIVE tonight right after the AMC telecast. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIP VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/rghz48whgt

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER TNA IMPACT TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed the exterior of the coliseum as Tom Hannifan introduced the show (apparently speaking into a tin can on a string, based on the sound quality here).

-A video package aired on the TNA Genesis PPV’s top happenings including Nick Nemeth and Santana going at it. (Check out our full report HERE.)

-The TNA Impact opening theme aired.

-They cut to cheering fans in the arena. Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt stood at ringside with their back to the ring. Hannifan introduced TNA President Carlos Silva. Silva spoke of how proud they were of last week’s debut on AMC and talked up the new TV partner. Rehwoldt then threw to the stage for ring introductions for the first match.

(1) CEDRIC ALEXANDER vs. MOOSE (w/Alisha Edwards)

Cedric made his ring entrance. Moose came out second. Hannifan noted that there were visa issues with Slater, so the scheduled tag match turned into a three-way. The announcers spoke about Moose back injury at the PPV. Rehwoldt said the Face of the Franchise rose up and returned to the match and is in action tonight. The bell rang 7 minutes into the hour.

They exchanged chops and then fought to ringside. Hannifan ran through the line-up of the show with graphics in the corner. Alexander suplexed Cedric at ringside. Back in the ring, even when on offense, Moose favored his back after each move. Moose scored a near fall after his Go To Hell sitout modified powerbomb at 6:00. Cedric avoided a charging Moose in the corner and then landed a Michinoku Driver for a two count.

A minute later Cedric thwarted a Moose rally and landed a Spanish Fly for a two count. Moose head-butted Cedric out of mid-air. Both were slow to get up. Moose charged, but Cedric went for a sunset flip. Moose rolled up. Cedric managed to counter Moose’s powerbomb attempt into a huracanrana roll-up for the three count.

Moose raised Cedric’s arm in congratulations afterward in a show of good sportsmanship.

WINNER: Cedric in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Lots of action and they worked hard throughout , but quite a few moves that just felt clunky or showed some light.)

-They showed Santana walking through the concourse slapping hands of fans with the TNA World Title belt over his shoulder. Rehwoldt said he has a new lease on life in TNA after recapturing his title last week on AMC. Hannifan talked about Santana retaining his title against Kaz at Genesis in a Texas Death match and overcoming an attack by Nick Nemeth, the special guest referee.

Santana sat mid-ring and played a message from his dad before he died telling him he deserved to be there and he belongs there. Fans chanted, “You deserve it!” He said he rebuilt himself from the ashes of injury, addiction and the clutches of depression and anxiety. He said almost two years ago, he went to the first camera he could find and spoke about coming back, not to be another spoke in the wheel, but for the top spot. He said every single day, he took action behind those words “because I deserve it, this sport deserves it, and you all deserve it!”

He said everything isn’t always perfect, but every time he fell, he picked himself back up. He spoke about winning the TNA Title, losing it 30 days later, and then picking himself back up and pacing his boots tight. He said that led him to TNA’s debut on AMC. He said he stood opposite of a man he admired his whole career, A.J. Styles, whom he said built TNA brick by brick. He said it meant the world to him that Styles told him to carry TNA on his back now.

He said he wanted to give respect to Frankie Kazarian. He said he knows he has a target on his back now. He said they said he would never be the guy, but he stands before them now as thee guy. He said he earned his way there and he deserves it, “and most of all, I belong here!” He stood and held his belt in the air.

(Keller’s Analysis: Strong statement promo from Santana. I wish the audio quality was better, though.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Order 4 led by Mustafa Ali about facing Jeff Hardy later. Ali told Gia to do him a favor and shut up. He said the Hardys are sheep and he will be the shepherd and prove it tonight just as he did against Elijah at Genesis. “Just remember, in Ali we trust.”

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt hyped upcoming matches. [c]

-They showed Chris Van Vliet in the front row.

-A video recap aired of the women’s tag match on NXT to determine the no. 1 contenders for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Title.

(2) INDI HARTWELL vs. M BY ELEGANCE (w/The Concierge, Ash by Elegance, Heather by Elegance, Mr. Elegance)

-The Personal Concierge stood mid-ring and said he can’t wait to leave New Mexico. He called them thieves and illiterates. He introduced The Elegance Brand. Mr. Elegance stepped out first and imitated “Boy Toy” era Shawn Micheals and Rick Rude. Then he walked to the ring with three women. They admired his abdomen.

The bell rang 40 minutes into the hour. They talked about Indi vs. Tessa Blanchard at Genesis. Heather interfered early to slow Indi’s momentum. Concierge handed M a shoe to smash Indy’s right foot. Ash stepped up and took issue with it. M rolled her eyes. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Hannifan noted that Impact has had more episodes than Monday Night Football, Survivor, The Simpsons, “and more.” Indi made a comeback after the break including a bulldog leading to a two count. Indi reversed a roll-up by M and scored a three count.

WINNER: Hartwell in 9;00.

-Heather attacked Indi immediately after the match. Ash got between them and yelled for them to stop. She yelled, “What are you doing?” She rolled up her sleeves as Heather and M were not receiving her words well. The Angel Warriors ran out to stand up to the Elegance Brand. Ash then attacked them from behind, showing her disagreements with their conduct was just a ruse. She made fun of the fans being outraged with her deception.

(Keller’s Analysis: When bookers go to this “misdirection” type of angle that is way overdone in recent years, their reason for doing it can’t be “it will get a pop.” There should be a storyline reason where it gave the heels an advantage or it at least gave them a sense of satisfaction that was worth the effort.)

-They did the weekly injury report including noting that Elijah re-aggravated his surgically repaired left tricep but won’t miss ring time, Kaz suffered multiple injuries at Genesis and had been dealing with a broken hand, the Hardys are “beat up and bruised” after their match at Genesis but have been cleared. [c]

-The Elegance brand celebrated backstage. Conceirge said he’s soe xcited their plan is working out. M and Heather said they knew Ash was always on their side and she had a plan. Concierge said Ash is now part of an exclusive club – The Comeback Club. They were excited to go celebrate at a party.

-Hannifan hyped upcoming live event dates.

[HOUR TWO]

(3) FEAST OR FAMINE

Mance Warner’s entrance aired while other wrestlers were already in the ring. Bryan Meyers and Eddie Edwards from The System also made their entrance. Hannifan and Rehwoldt explained the rules, which is those who grab brief cases will reveal next week whether the inside says they get a title shot or are fired. Steve Maclin then made his entrance. Trey Miguel made his entrance next. Rehwoldt said he wasn’t sure if they’d see Miguel in the Impact Zone again. Hannifan said it’s the ninth ever Feast or Famine match.

Eric Young was the center of action early in the match, swinging away at wrestlers. He then ate a four-way superkick as he gloating mid-ring. They showed Santino Marella and Santana watching backstage. The Hometown Man climbed to the top rope and leaped onto a crowd below instead of going for the briefcase. “You idiot!” exclaimed Rehwoldt. He returned to the ring and pulled down the briefcase. Young yanked his mask off and stole his briefcase before he could land at ringside to secure official possession of it.

Maclin cleared the ring and brought the second briefcase down. He fended off Edwards and jumped to ringside to secure the briefcase officially Mance bashed Edwards with a chair in the ring. Edwards blocked a slam onto two chairs and then powerbombed Mance onto the edge of one of the chairs set up mid-ring. A.J. Francis returned to the ring as fans chanted “This is awesome!” Miguel knocked him back to the floor and then climbed to get the third briefcase. Ryan Nemeth knocked him off the top rope. Miguel gave him a released German suplex and pulled down a briefcase and leaped to the floor, out of the reach of Myers.

Myers and Edwards climbed to the top together. Myers leaped off to knock down several others as Edwards pulled down the final briefcase. Edwards threw it to Francis, but when Francis caught it, Edwards leaped at him with a dropkick to get the case back and then he rolled to ringside for the win.

WINNERS: Young, Maclin, Edwards, Miguel in 10:00.

-Nick Nemeth told Santana he has a target on his back now. He said he knows what Santana is about and he respects it, but he’s thinking with his heart instead of his head. Nemeth brought up Santana’s daughter so Santana took a swing at him. Security pulled him away as Santana yelled, “Watch your damn mouth!”

-Nick Nemeth barged in on wrestlers backstage playing video games. He threw away the controller and yelled at them for being soft. He told them they should watch the show if they want to get better. He said it’s real life, not YouTube or TikTok. BDE got in his face and challenged him to a match next week.

-Elayna Black made her entrance onto the stage. She said to those who have been living under a rock, her name is Elayna Black. She said she is the only one that they need to be paying attention to in the Knockouts Division. She said she’s the only one to get one million views on TNA socials in just 24 hours. She said she constantly makes headlines no matter what she does and what she says or where she goes. “I am consistently the only one that matters,” she said. She said whether they like it or not, they are all living in the Era of Elayna. Hannifan said she is Daria’ Rays first signing.

-Santino and Daria were chatting backstage. Daria said Elayna will be the hottest women in the division. Arianna Grace walked in and apologized to Santino. She said she didn’t mean any of it. She said she thought she was hurt. She said the job was never easy and she knows he did it for them. She said he is the best dad anyone could ever ask for. She hugged him and cried. He said he can’t stay mad at her. She began sobbing and hugged him again.

-Mustafa Ali made his entrance with his secret service agents. Then Jeff Hardy came out, accompanied by Matt. [c]

(4) MUSTAFA ALI (w/Tasha Steelz, Agent Zero, Jason Hotch, John Skyler) vs. JEFF HARDY

The bell rang 32 minutes into the hour. They locked up mid-ring. Jeff tossed Ali around the ring early and sent him flying to ringside. Hannifan noted that TNA Impact was “trending on social media.” He said they are live on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ around the world. They cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

Ali controlled the action after the break until Hardy gave Ali a Twistof Fate off the ring apron onto the lower part of the ringside steps. Matt checked on Jeff who was slow to get up himself. They both barely beat being counted out. Ali charged at Hardy in the corner, but Hardy ducked and then Ali rammed face-first into a middle turnbuckle hard. Hardy gave Ali a Twist of Fate when Tasha was on his back for a two count.

As Hardy appeared to be taking off his shirt, Ali snapped him into the ropes and then tried to bring a tag title belt into the ring. Matt yanked it away. He fended off Ali’s cohorts at ringside. Ali dove toward Hardy, but Hardy blocked it and gave him a Twist of Fate. Ali avoided a Swanton Bomb, though, and then landed a 450 splash off the top rope for a dramatic near fall at 14:00. “There is no freakin’ way!” said Rehwoldt.” Elijah strummed his guitar on the stage. Hardy then gave a distracted Ali a Twist of Fate followed by a Swanton Bomb for the three count.

WINNER: Hardy in 15:00.

-The Righteous reacted to the match from the parking lot.

-They showed The System backstage heading to the ring to reveal the replacement member. [c]

-They plugged next week’s show including the Feast or Fired briefcase reveals and A.J. Francis vs. Rich Swann.

-As the System made their entrance, the announcers talked about the final match of JDC. JDC thanked fans for the sendoff they gave him at Genesis. He said he and his family have so much love for them. He said tonight isn’t about him, but his replacement. He said he has personally handpicked his replacement, someone he has respect for as do the fans. He said believes he is the future of The System and the pro wrestling business. He introduced Bear Bronson.

Bronson came out, fired up. Hannifan said he pushed Kaz to the limit not long ago on Impact. He said he was trained by Myers. Bronson and Myers hugged. The music stopped and it got pretty quiet . When JDC hugged Edwards, Edwards gave him a low blow. Myers shrugged his shoulders and smiled. Moose didn’t know. Bronson attacked Moose. Myers joined in. Rehwoldt wondered where this came from. Cedric ran out with a chair in hand, so the turncoats bailed out.

Cedric, all smiles, then bashed Moose from behind with a chair and laughed. The turncoats entered and joined Cedric in attacking Moose and MDC. Edwards said this is part of the plan they didn’t tell him about. He said they’re not just replacing one member, they’re replacing two. He said, “Now you are going to find out the hard way, you cannot beat The System.” Fans chanted, “F— the System!” Alicia chewed out the turncoats and checked on JDC and Moose. Hannifann said it’s a new era for TNA and The System. “A System reset has shaken TNA!”

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Darrin Lilly to review TNA Impact LIVE tonight right after the AMC telecast. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIP VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/rghz48whgt

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER TNA IMPACT TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH