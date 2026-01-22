News Ticker

TNA IMPACT PREVIEW (1/22): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

January 22, 2026

When: THURSDAY, JANUARY 22, 2026

Where: ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. AT TINGLEY COLISEUM

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 998 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,282. The arena has a capacity of 11,571 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Jeff Hardy vs. Mustafa Ali
  • Indi Hartwell vs. M by Elegance
  • Feast or Fired match
  • Mike Santana to appear
  • Elayna Black to appear
  • New member of The System to be revealed

