TNA IMPACT PREVIEW (1/22): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: THURSDAY, JANUARY 22, 2026

Where: ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. AT TINGLEY COLISEUM

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 998 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,282. The arena has a capacity of 11,571 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Jeff Hardy vs. Mustafa Ali

Indi Hartwell vs. M by Elegance

Feast or Fired match

Mike Santana to appear

Elayna Black to appear

New member of The System to be revealed

Visit this website during Impact for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (1/15): Darrin’s report on AMC Debut, Kazarian vs. Santana, Iinspiration vs. Elegance Brand, Hardys & Elijah vs. Order 4

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: TNA re-signs Nic Nemeth