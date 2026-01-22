VIP PODCAST 1/22 – The Nicky’s Club with Nick Barbati: The case for Finn Bálor heading into the Rumble, the high-stakes showdown between Gunther and Styles, more (42 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nick Barbati dives into a pivotal week in WWE on The Nicky’s Club, breaking down this week’s Raw and making the case for Finn Bálor as “the guy” heading into the Royal Rumble. Nick also examines the high-stakes showdown between Gunther and AJ Styles with AJ’s career on the line, and explores the many possibilities shaping both the Royal Rumble and Saturday Night’s Main Event. Plus, plenty more reactions and insights from a busy week in WWE.

Join the conversation inside The Nicky’s Club—where wrestling feels like the coolest club in town.

