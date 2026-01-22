VIP PODCAST 1/22 – Radican Worldwide: Radican talks possible Austin return to WWE, Rollins injury update, Evil heading to WWE, more + Heydorn on WWE Unreal Season 2 (45 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is back with another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with Radican breaking down the top news stories of the week including the following topics:

Steve Austin could make WWE return soon

Seth Rollins unsure if he will be back in time for WrestleMania

Evil reportedly gives notice to NJPW. Expected to head to WWE

Darby Allin says he’s not a fan of doing 100 big moves in a match

Powerhouse Hobbes headed to WWE

In the go-home segment, Zack Heydorn from Sports Illustrated and Brass Ring Media joins Radican to look at the hype behind WWE Season 2 of WWE Unreal. They begin by discussing the clips released to promote WWE Unreal Season 2 featuring the Ron Killings release and the Seth Rollins worked injury last summer.

The show closes with an in-depth look at episode 1 of season 2 of WWE Unreal. Radican and Heydorn discuss how Becky Lynch was featured and whether or not that benefited her heel turn after she returned at WrestleMania 41 last year. They also look at the behind-the-scenes look at how the Gunther vs. Pat McAfee match was put together, and how that segment featured a satisfying look at a feud being put together and executed behind the scenes in different stages. Download this show now!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com