AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/21): Adams’ rundown of full episode with analysis of Joe vs. Speedball, Strickland vs. Knight, Omega vs. Alexander, Don Callis Family vs. Death Riders

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JANUARY 21, 2026

ORLANDO, FLA. AT ADDITION FINANCIAL ARENA

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY CHRISTOPHER ADAMS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-Excalibur introduced the show as the camera panned over the crowd.

-Tony Schiavone stood in the ring and welcomed MJF. Taz returned to commentary with Excalbur telling him that “a lot has changed, some of it for the better.” Once MJF entered the ring, Tony Schiavone began by recalling the recent match with Bandido. MJF responded by telling him to “shut [his] fat triple chin mouth.”

MJF spoke about his scarves, suits, helicopters, private jets, and limosines. “I am the best wrestler on God’s green earth.” He held the AEW Championship and said that was the proof. He spoke about the cost of the belt, it being worth more than what was in the bank accounts of the fans. “I am professional wrestling, baby.” He said losers will find out the hard way in 2026 that it’s the year of the devil. He said nobody was on his level.

Brody King’s music hit, and he walked out. Commentary recalled how Brody has been circling MJF like a shark. Schiavone handed MJF the mic and got out of the ring. The crowd was chanting for Brody. Brody said all he could think of was the ways he could hurt MJF. He said nothing could bring him more joy than putting his fist through MJF’s chest and ripping out his spine. He called him a bitch instead. He said he wanted a match tonight.

MJF stood across the ring and said he needed complete silence from the idiots in the crowd. He said no to Brody’s match. He called Brody “all bark, no bite.” He mentioned Brody hadn’t been beating elite-level talent, and until he did, he wouldn’t wrestle him.

He pushed his finger into Brody’s chest but backed down and left the ring. He walked away while Brody remained in the ring. MJF called for his music, then Brody left the ring.

(Adams’ Analysis: Brody King stood on the mic against MJF and didn’t look like a complete fool. That is a great success when standing face to face with a talker like Max. I enjoyed MJF’s promo and felt it was Ric Flair-esque enough to make him feel like a true heel champion.)

-Commentary ran down the card for this evening, then Excalibur introduced a video package from Maximum Carnage.

– Renee Paquette was shown backstage with the new AEW Trios Champions, “Hangman” Adam Page, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight. Page said that tonight was a night for celebrations. Page and Knight discussed ideas for a team name. Knight’s suggestion was JetSet Rodeo. Hangman didn’t let Speedball finish his suggestion. Page shared tips on how to beat Samoa Joe with Speedball. Knight asked for tips against Swerve, but Hangman didn’t give any. He walked away after saying, “It’ll be one hell of a main event.”

(1) SAMOA JOE vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY

Joe entered first, followed by Speedball Mike Bailey. Commentary spoke about the trios title change, with Taz calling the change a fluke.

The bell rang at 14:30; Schiavone said he believed Bailey and others would hold the Trios belts for a long time. Excalibur discussed Samoa Joe’s desire to regain gold against MJF. “Remains to be seen how the latest loss for Samoa Joe and the Opps will weigh on the two-time former world champion.” Joe entered the ring, and he entered a lock-up with Speedball. Joe pushed Speedball into the turnbuckle. Joe controlled the momentum with strikes, forcing Bailey to the ground in the corner. Taz called Speedball “Speedbag.” Speedball landed two running kicks, but Joe managed to keep control.

The action spilled outside. Joe sets Speedball in a chair against the guard rail. Joe charged Speedball, but Speedball sprung up and hit Joe with a running kick. After Speedball got back into the ring, he unsuccessfully attempted a basball slide but landed a moonsault. The Opps came out, attacking Bailey after Joe kicked him out of the ring hard onto the ground. Commentary called Samoa Joe “a wrestling genius.” [c]

Commentary said it was “all Samoa Joe” during the break. Speedball took control with a big missile drop kick. He attcked Joe with a kicking offense, then landed a Shooting Star Press for a two count. On the ring apron, Speedball got Joe onto his back but failed to land a shooting star knee drop. Shibata landed multiple suplexes on Bailey, then got him back into the ring.

Joe had control, standing over Speedball, taunting him. Joe landed a knee breaker, then applied a knee bar. Tony Schiavone said, “I’m not sure we will see him fly again this match.” Speedball got a rope break, but control stayed with Joe, who kicked Speedball over and over. He struggled to get to his feet, but then a series of counters left Joe with an ankle lock on Speedball who crawled and got a rope break.

Joe had control, but Speedball went for a crane kick and landed it. He then landed the shooting star knee drop, kicking Joe in the side of the head for a two-count.

Speedball landed his tornado kick, bringing Joe to his knees. Interference from Hook distracted Speedball, who landed an elbow. Joe applied the Coquina Clutch after almost suffering a near fall. Speedball converted this into a pinning attempt for two.

Bailey missed a knee drop, landing on his feet, and tweaking his knee. The Opps grabbed him, allowing Joe to position him for a muscle buster, landing it for a three-count.

WINNER: Joe in 15:00.

(Adams’ Analysis: An absolutely incredible match that set the tone for the show. Hard hitting, well paced, with spots of painful brutality and wild acrobatics. I didn’t expect Speedball to have such a strong showing, which tells me TK has high hopes for him. It certainly doesn’t mean Joe is falling down the totem pole. The storytelling within made sense, and both men came out looking strong in the end.)

-MJF watched backstage as Joe celebrated with the Opps in the ring. “Joe will be the world champion again” said Taz.

-Excalibur highlighted the upcoming main event as well as the rest of the card. [c]

(2) JON MOXLEY & WHEELER YUTA & DANIEL GARCIA vs. ROCKY ROMERO & HECHICERO & LANCE ARCER – Street Fight

Don Callis joined on commentary and called Moxley a lunatic. After the Don Callis family entered, the Death Riders attacked them on the ramp. Moxley and Archer fought in the concourse and crowd. Garcia had Hechicero’s knee in a garbage can, and Garcia stomped on it multiple times. Archer had control of Moxley in the concourse, where he smashed a garbage can on him. Cero tapped out in the ring to Garcia, but the referee did not see it.

The Death Riders had a triple threat offense against Archer in the turnbuckle, with all three running and attacking him. Yuta went for a Tope on Archer, who chokeslammed Yuta through a table. Moxley choked Archer, who got Moxley off his back. The focus of action shifted, then went to commercial. [c/db]

The Callis Family was in control; Yuta never returned after going through the table. The Callis Family surrounded Mox and triple-teamed him. Mox attacked each of them, trying to fight them off. He was thrown into a turnbuckle, with a trash can placed on him, but he threw the can at Hechicero. Back-and-forth action occurred, with Mox still in the corner. Archer was setting up a table, while Shafir stood behind him then stared Archer in the face. Archer went for a choke slam, but Shafir countered, got him into a triangle choke hold, then an ankle lock. Mox hit a cutter, then charged at Archer. Archer picked up Mox and drove him through the table.

Garcia stood against Archer, slapped him, and chopped him. Yuta delivered two Busaiko knees to Archer. Hechicero and Romero entered the ring and applied submissions on Yuta and Garcia. They reversed them but lost control. Romero and Mox faced off in the ring, and he also faced off against Hechicero. There were dueling DDTS.

Mox went under the ring and grabbed a board with glass and wire on it. “You sick fuck,” he crowd said. Callis questioned why this was allowed even in a street fight. Mox went for a suplex on Romero but did not land it. Archer chokeslammed Mox onto the tacks, glass, and wire. The pin was broken up at two. Archer took Yuta up the ramp, then Pac came out from the entrance. He swung crutches at Archer, then held them up high. Claudio came running, grabbed the crutches, jumped, and nailed Archer in the back.

Mox had a bulldog choke on Romero in the ring. Garcia landed a piledriver, then applied the Dragon Tamer submission. Afterwards, Mox executed a curbstomp on Romero, and the ref called for the match to end when Romero was unconscious.

WINNERS: Moxley & Yuta & Garcia in 16:00.

-Mox went to commentary, got near Callis, and held his shoulder. Shafir had a mic for Mox: “You just tell your boy he knows where to find me.”

-The Death Riders walked out to cheers.

-Excalibur highlighted more upcoming matches. [c]

-They returned with Thekla and the Sisters of Sin in a backstage segment. Thekla gave Kris Statlander one week to enjoy her life, to prepare her friends and family. Thekla will not pretend that she is intimidated by the alien routine. She demanded a title shot next Wednesday. Julia Hart called for a rematch with Willow. “You like the taste of toxic? Well, drown in it!” She spat on camera.

[HOUR TWO]

(3) FTR vs. ALEC PRICE & JORDAN OLIVER

Excalbur says Price and Oliver are making their AEW debut. Stokely interrupted their ring entrances, promoted his foundation, then introduced FTR. “Do not donate to that lame website” said Tony Schiavone, calling him a fraud and a carney. FTR entered and sauntered to the ring.

Cash slammed Jordan Olver and kept control. Shoulder tackles were exchanged, then they traded more offense. Cash had Oliver in the corner; the offense went back and forth. Stereo suicide dives were performed by Price and Oliver.

FTR was taken off guard, according to Schiavone. Price leapt over the top rope and landed on his feet.

“This was a great Dynamite debut,” said Schiavone. Cash hit a lariat, got Price into the corner, and double-teamed offense was landed by FTR. Dax chopped Price repeatedly in the corner. Price performed a springboard moonsault over Dax, with quick tags between Oliver and Price. Oliver’s springboard knocked Cash off the apron; he rolled up Dax for two. A sunset flip on Dax also resulted in a two-count.

Dax maintained control, laying out Oliver and Price. Dax kept Price in the corner with multiple chops. Price and Oliver performed crazy reversals off the top rope, reversing a superplex with a two count on Dax; chaos ensued on the apron. Eventually in the ring FTR landed the Shatter Machine.

WINNERS: FTR in 6 minutes.

(Adams’ Analysis: A fun, fast match that highlighted what both teams do best. As a showcase for Oliver and Price, it worked really well. Again, AEW needs to invest in character introductions so that we can have an initial human investment. However, as debuts go, this was wildly fun!)

-Excalibur highlighted the match of Davis and Doyle on Saturday leaning into the title match on next week’s Dynamite.

-They cut backstage to Kris Statlander, Willow, and Harley. Statlanders said she is a “lot less cosmic, a lot more killer.” “My niud could get sicker than you could dream of,” she added. She said she would offer an elimination match for anybody on Saturday. Willow said the light exposed the dark when she faced Julia Hart. Harley Cameron said she would be there and would punch Skye Blue in the face if she interfered.

(4) KENNY OMEGA vs. JOSH ALEXANDER

Kenny Omega’s music hit, and Justin Roberts was in the ring. Josh Alexander sneak attacked from behind, slamming Omega into the apron. Don Callis attacked him, with Alexander choking Omega with his shirt. Alexander pulled up the ringside padding, with Omega and Alexander trading blows. Omega landed a moonsault off the guardrail, entered the ring, and flew over the top rope.

Omega got a two-count off a Bulldog. Alexander got a hotshot, but Omega landed a Hurricanrana, throwin Alexander ringside. Kenny clapped in the ring, then attempted a big boot on Alexander. Alexander dodged it, and slammed Omega onto the ring apron. [c]

Coming back, Alexander landed a slam on Kenny. He attempted a pin but failed due to a rope break. Omega was on his knees, and Excalibur recalled the surgery for diverticulitis. Alexander used a V Trigger on Omega. He then put Omega on his shoulders, climbed to the top rope, and performed a flipping senton, crushing Omega’s abdomen.

The action moved to ringside, where Alexander attempted to slam Omega onto an exposed area. Omega responded with a snapdragon suplex, slamming Alexander onto the concrete. Omega then returned to the ring and ‘terminated’ Josh Alexander. He climbed the turnbuckle, hit a dropkick, and followed with a neckbreaker for a two-count.

Alexander held the ropes as Kenny attempted a V Trigger, but Alexander waited for the move. Omega then went for him, and both fell over the ropes to the outside. They traded blows at the commentary desk. Callis said Kenny grew up on the streets of Winnipeg, fighting in temperatures below forty below zero. Callis ran away from the desk as Omega went to chase him. Omega chased him but returned to break the count. When Omega slid back in, Alexander applied an ankle lock on him. Omega slammed his ankle against the ring apron. The fight continued with Alexander executing a dragon screw, then a sliding crossbody through the bottom ropes onto Omega’s back, knocking him to the floor.

In the ring, Omega landed a running knee, a powerbomb, a V trigger, and the One-Winged Angel. Omega pinned Alexander for win.

WINNER: Kenny Omega in 12:00

-MJF was backstage watching Omega celebrate in the ring.

-Omega grabbed the microphone; ‘Uncle Don, you struck knowing I wasn’t at my full potential. I haven’t felt this good in years. You don’t have a single member in the family who can beat Omega where he is.’ He took pictures with fans on the ringside.

-Taz offered submission analysis on Bandido vs MJF last week via video review. [c]

(Adams’ Analysis: The match with Omega and Alexander was breathtaking, and fed me in ways I didn’t know I needed. In particular, Alexander came out looking fabulous against the Best Bout Machine. He more than held his own. In fact, he seemed nearly on-par, until the end of course. The video analysis by Taz felt like something you’d see on WWE tv, but it was well-done and felt appropriate for the show.)

(5) TONI STORM & MINA SHIRAKAWA vs. MEGAN BAYNE & PENELOPE FORD

Bayne and Ford entered first. The Timeless Love Bombs ran in, fistfighting. The Love Bombs gained early control. Bayne was in the center of the ring, while the Love Bombs had a fast-paced offense on her as Ford stood there. Bayne kicked out at two. Commentary said it was smart for The Bombs to double-team her. Bayne performed a fall-away slam on Toni Storm. Bayne completely overpowered Storm. Then Bayne threw Ford over the ropes onto The Love Bombs. [c]

Back and forth action occurred, then Mina landed a missile dropkick on Bayne. Hot tags were made for both teams. Storm had a series of dropkicks on Ford, with additional offense on Bayne. Storm tagged in Mina, but then Bayne ran in behind them all. Mina landed a Sling Blade on Ford for a two-count. Bayne came in andthrew Ford into Mira for a cutter. Marina Shafir ran in, holding Storm back from saving Mina from the Doomsday Device.

WINNERS: BAYNE & FORD in 11:00.

-A video played of Rodering Strong winning in Arena Mexico, becoming the contender for the CMLL World Championship

-Excalibur ran down Collision’s card for Saturday night. [c]

(6) KEVIN KNIGHT vs. SWERVE STRICKLAND (w/Prince Nana)

Swerve entered first, and Excalibur said Swerve dedicated this match to the death of his producer, who had made the track Hit Different.

MJF watched from a box with bottle service.

Kevin Knight entered and the bell rang. Taz said he would be a pro and call the match the right way, even though Swerve had tried to end the life of his son.

Swerve had early control over Knight, using slams and carries to maintain offensive power. The action went to the mat as both men grappled for domination. Swerve tossed Knight into the turnbuckle. The match went back and forth. Knight said, “I know you too, Swerve” after smoothly escaping Swerve’s attacks.

Running the ropes, Knight had an arm drag on Swerve, then posed on him. Swerve hurled himself off the apron onto the floor. Knight launched himself over the ropes and turnbuckles to land on Swerve. Back in the ring, Knight nailed a crossbody but then mocked Swerve’s dance.

Knight was chopped off the turnbuckle outside. Swerve went to get him, but Knight backdropped him. Knight missed a missile dropkick. They cut to commercial. [c]

It was back and forth, with Swerve in control, putting Knight in a torture rack. Swerve performed a leaping shoulder move followed by his dance.

Knight turned the tables on Swerve, suplexing him. Knight maintained the upper hand, jumped over a chop by Swerve, then executed a leaping clothesline. Knight slammed Swerve, who then rolled away from him.

Swerve put Knight on the top turnbuckle. Knight fought him off, attempting a sunset flip powerbomb, but Swerve said no. However, Knight landed his powerbomb and pinned Swerve for a two-count.

Swerve executed a Death Valley Driver on Knight on the apron. Swerve went to the floor, taking Knight onto the barricade. Swerve then delivered a piledriver on Knight on the barricade. Swerve entered the ring, and Knight was able to make it at nine. Swerve landed a 450 Splash, then applied a dragon sleeper to Knight’s injured neck.

Knight managed to land a Hurricanrana and then went coast-to-coast. He climbed up for a UFO Splash and landed it. Swerve got a rope break, ending the count.

Knight hit the House Call on Swerve, then put him on his shoulders. Swerve fought him off, and Swerve hit the House Call out of midair on Knight. He then executed a Vertebraker and Big Pressure for victory.

WINNER: Swerve at 19:00.

(Adams’ Analysis: Watching two incredible wrestlers of color main event during the time in human history feels great. Perhaps not intentional, but it was phenomenal. The storytelling, the interplay, the taunting, the dancing. It felt like a celebration of wrestling and culture. Really, really fabulous!)