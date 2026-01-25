2K announces Monday Night Wars edition of WWE 2K26

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE 2K26 will be released as a Monday Night Wars edition according to a new trailer that aired during Saturday Night’s Main Event on Jan. 24. The company had previously revealed the Attitude Era edition of the game on Smackdown this past Friday.

The trailer shown during SNME featured clips from the Monday Night Wars that took place between WWE and WCW from 1995 through 2001. The cover wrestlers for the Monday Night Wars edition of the game are split into two sections on the art shown by 2K. The WWE wrestlers shown in one row are The Rock, Steve Austin, Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, and Chyna. The WCW row features Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Goldberg, Booker T, and Eric Bischoff.

WWE 2K26 will be available for pre-order beginning on Jan. 30. No gameplay footage has been released yet, but C.M. Punk is going to be the focus of WWE 2K26’s showcase mode according to a report from Insider Gaming earlier this month. 2K announced in a press release that another cover will be revealed on Tuesday and then a full reveal will take place on Jan. 30.