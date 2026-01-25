FREE PODCAST 1/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 10 Yrs Ago – WWE Royal Rumble Post-show including Sheamus defending against Roman in main event, Charlotte vs. Paige, Ambrose vs. Owens, Rusev vs. Ryback (159 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years to the Jan. 24, 2016 WWE Royal Rumble post-show. PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks break down the entire Royal Rumble PPV for two-and-a-half hours with live calls and emails, plus a live perspective from a Rumble attendee at the end. The show included a Royal Rumble that came down to Triple H and Dean Ambrose, plus Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch for the Divas Title, Ambrose vs. Kevin Owens, New Day vs. The Usos, and more.

