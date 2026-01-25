NJPW announces Evil’s departure from the company, reportedly headed to WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Evil is officially leaving NJPW.

The company posted the following announcement regarding Evil’s departure from NJPW on their official website:

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. After careful consideration and discussions with NJPW management, EVIL, who has been a long standing member of the NJPW roster will leave New Japan Pro-Wrestling at the expiry of his contract at the end of January 2026. We apologise to fans for the sudden nature of this announcement. New Japan Pro-Wrestling wishes EVIL the very best in his future activities.

The announcement comes after a report came out last week from The Super J Cast that he was leaving NJPW and expected to be WWE bound. Evil is heading to WWE according to a report on Dave Meltzer’s X account.

Evil is currently the leader of the top heel stable House of Torture in NJPW. He is a former IWGP Hvt. Champion, IC Champion, IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Champion, NEVER Openweight Champion, and NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champion.

He won the World Tag League in 2017 and 2018 with Sanada. He also won the 2020 NJPW Cup. Evil, who is 38, most recently dropped the NEVER Openweight Championship to Aaron Wolf at Wrestle Kingdom 20 on Jan. 4. Evil debuted in 2011 in NJPW as a Young Lion. Before heading to NJPW on a full-time basis, Evil did his excursion in Ring of Honor from 2014-2015 under the name Takaaki Watanabe.