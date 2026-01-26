WWE RAW PREVIEW (1/26): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: MONDAY, JANUARY 26, 2026

Where: TORONTO, ONTARIO AT SCOTIABANK ARENA

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 14,804 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 15,576. The arena has a capacity of 19,800 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) vs. Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa) vs. Los Americanos (Rayo & Bravo) vs. American Made (Brutus & Julius Creed) – World Tag Team Title #1 Contender match

AJ Styles to appear

Bron Breakker to return

Adam Pearce to speak with Bron Breakker

Gunther sit-down interview

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (1/19): Keller’s report on CM Punk vs. Finn Balor for the World Title, Lynch vs. Dupri for Women’s IC Title, Je’Von vs. El Grande Americano, The Vision vs. Rey & Penta & Lee, plus Gunther

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Paul London on working with Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar, the Royal Rumble match