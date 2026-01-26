News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 1/26 – Greg Parks Outloud! Analyzing the good, the bad, and the worse from the first two episodes of TNA Impact on AMC (24 min.)

January 26, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show chronicles the good and the bad from the first two weeks of TNA Impact on AMC, including what worked, what didn’t, and which episode is more closely aligned with what viewers can expect to see on a weekly basis.

