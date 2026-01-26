Viewership and Demo Rating for TNA Impact’s second episode on AMC are in, did it hold it’s week one audience

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The viewership for last Thursday’s TNA Impact, the second on AMC, was 171,000 according to our TV industry source. That is right in line with TNA Impact’s debut on AMC last week, which drew 173,000. Typically, Impact had been drawing around 80,000, with some peaks and valleys, on AXS over the years.

The key 18-49 demo rating was 0.03 (40,000 viewers), down from 0.04 last week.

The show featured the following advertised matches:

Jeff Hardy vs. Mustafa Ali

Indi Hartwell vs. M by Elegance

Feast or Fired match

Mike Santana to appear

Elayna Black to appear

New member of The System to be revealed

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 998 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,282. The arena has a capacity of 11,571 spectators when configured for concerts.

