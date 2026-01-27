WWE 2K26 King of Kings edition announced featuring Triple H on cover

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

2K announced that Triple H is on the cover of the King of Kings edition of the game. This is the third of four covers that has been revealed for WWE 2K26. The last cover for the standard edition of the game is expected to be revealed this coming Friday.

Triple H posted a trailer for the King of Kings edition of WWE 2K26 on his X account featuring Paul Heyman pitching different ideas for the cover for various members of The Vision. WWE 2K is traditionally released in March, but no official date for when the game will be available has been announced. People can begin pre-ordering WWE 2K26 on Jan. 30.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque is the current CCO for WWE. He has held the position since 2022. He was a 14 time champion in WWE with 9 WWE/WWF Championship reigns and five World Championship reigns. He is currently featured heavily in WWE Unreal Season 2 on Netflix that focuses on his role behind the scenes in WWE where he discusses behind-the-scenes topics such as the Seth Rollins injury angle that took place at Saturday Night’s Main event in July 2025.