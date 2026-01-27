Seth Rollins names five WWE wrestlers to watch for at Royal Rumble 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Seth Rollins believes that Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, Je’Von Evans, and Carmelo Hayes are five young talents that people should keep an eye on at the Royal Rumble PPV on Jan. 31.

“WWE is full of extremely incredible young talent right now,” Rollins said during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take today. “You look at NXT, which is our developmental brand, and there’s tons of guys who have come through there, myself included, who are ready to take the next step. Bron Breakker’s the first one that jumps off the page. He is one of the Steiner Brothers’ kids, so he’s got that Steiner DNA in him. You look at Logan Paul. You look at a guy like Austin Theory. There’s a cat on Raw named Je’Von Evans, the bouncy kid. I love him, I love what he’s doing. Carmelo Hayes is the United States Champion over on SmackDown. He is incredible.”

Rollins was asked about competing at the Royal Rumble this year during the interview and he clarified that he is currently out with an injury and wouldn’t be wrestling on the PLE. The only wrestler that Rollins mentioned that isn’t announced for the Royal Rumble so far is Hayes.

Rollins last wrestled at WWE Crown Jewel on Oct. 11. He injured his shoulder, but managed to beat Rhodes to become the Men’s Crown Jewel Champion. Rollins was attacked by The Vision on the Oct. 13 edition of Raw to kick him out of the stable and give a storyline reason for his absence from TV while he recovers from his shoulder injury. R

Raw GM Adam Pearce then stripped Rollins of the WWE World World Hvt. Championship on the Oct. 20 edition of Raw. His recovery time is expected to be 4-6 months, which gives him a chance of being back in the ring in time for WrestleMania 41 in April if he is cleared by doctors.