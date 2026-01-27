FREE PODCAST 1/27 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (1-25-2021) Final Rumble hype, Edge returns, Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka for Raw Women’s Championship, McIntyre and Goldberg face-to-face, more (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (1-25-2021), PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn and PWTorch contributor Robert Vallejos discussed WWE Monday Night Raw with listener calls and emails. Topics included Edge’s return, his successful Raw promo, what opportunities are available for him at WrestleMania, and whether or not he has a chance to win the Royal Rumble. Other topics include the idea of less is more with Drew McIntyre and Goldberg, Alexa Bliss as a future Raw Women’s Champion, the success of the Fiend vs. Randy Orton storyline, the issue WWE has on their hands with Riddle vs. Lashley, the newly signed WWE Network to Peacock deal, and much more.

