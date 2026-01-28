5 YRS AGO – Keller’s AEW Dynamite Report (1/27/2021): The episode where Cody challenged Shaq & Jade Cargill to face him and his wife Brandi, plus MJF & Jericho team together

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

JANUARY 27, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening theme aired, then Ross introduced the show as pyro blasted and the camera panned the yelling wrestlers at ringside (some in masks, most not).

(1) EDDIE KINGSTON vs. LANCE ARCHER (w/Jake Roberts)

Kingston came out first. Then Archer with Jake. Jake was upset about something and threw a bit of a fit on the stage. Archer tried to console him. Jake walked away, but waved his hand dismissively at Archer as he did so. Archer no-sold Kingston’s first chops. Ross said this might be bowling shoe ugly, but it’s going to be physical. After a few minutes of back and forth action, Archer chokeslammed Kingston over the top rope and he landed on his hip on the edge of the ring apron as he went down. It was a “gasp” moment for the announcers and viewers. Kingston was fine, though.

Back in the ring Kingston dropkicked Archer’s knee and then clotheslined him to the mat. He got the first two count of the match. Archer came back with a ripcord into a chokeslam. He spent over ten seconds staring at and talking at the camera, which felt like too long. Ross decried his not going for the pin. Archer walked the top rope and then came off with a flying moonsault press. He stared at the camera and postured more. Excalibur said he’s not going for the cover again. (He’s a babyface. Why are announcers constantly pointing out “bad strategy” moments?) Archer rammed Kingston’s head into the mat. Butcher and Blade dragged Jake onto the stage, having beat him up. Bunny then handed Kingston a wrapped brass knuckles. He landed a backfist to Archer’s face for the win.

WINNER: Kingston in 9:00.

-After the match, Butcher & Blade joined Kingston in attacking Archer as Bunny smiled and taunted Archer. Kingston gave Archer another loaded backfist.

-They went to the announcers on camera who hyped the scheduled match. Schiavone said they’d show Shaq calling out Cody, too.

-Jon Moxley stood outdoors in front of a fence. He talked about the situation with The Young Bucks, The Good Brothers, and Kenny Omega. “All this drama with these Elite guys,” he said, comparing it to “Young & The Restless.” He shifted to talking about Death Triangle. He said likes his beer cold, his coffee hot, and his water room temperature. He said he likes to have sex in the morning because it’s a good way to start the day. He said in a business where he only trusts himself, he keeps things simple. He said he loves a good six-man tag match and talked about Death Triangle. He said he doesn’t know what’s going to happen on Feb. 3 at Beach Break, but it’ll be wild and incendiary. [c]

-They showed Sting and Darby hanging out at some abandoned warehouse talking about their upcoming street fight at Revolution against Ricky Starks & Brian Cage. Sting said Taz hurt their feelings calling them hoodlums. He said Darby is a hoodlum, though. Darby said on the streets it’s not about playing clean or dirty, it’s about survival. He threw his skateboard through a broken window of the warehouse they were hanging out in. Darby looked at Sting and said, “I am a hoodlum, no different than you.” Sting paused and then bashed the windows with his bat. He then said, “I am a hoodlum. At Revolution in the street fight, it’s going to be Showtime.”

(Kellers Analysis: Much better use of Sting this week than last. Short and to the point with some mystique and subtle cool mannerisms.)

-The announcers commented on the Inner Circle Tag Team Challenge last week where MJF rolled up Sammy Guevara with a handful of tights “in a buzzer-beater of a finish.” Ross said, “That’s what bad guys do; they cheat to win.”

(2) MJF & CHRIS JERICHO (w/Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz, Wardlow) vs. THE VARSITY BLONDES (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr.)

Jericho walked out, smiling as the wrestlers sang his song enthusiastically at ringside. At the start, MJF told Guevara at ringside that they need to talk after the match. He then approached Garrison and said last time he saw him, he embarrassed him on national TV. He said Garrison should just say “I quit” at the start and skip the formalities. Griff punched MJF instead and then mounted him and punched away. MJF rolled to the floor. Garrison chased him back into the ring, then hit a big boot. He taunted MJF after he again rolled to ringside to regroup. MJF grabbed a chair, but other Inner Circle members held him back. Jericho and MJF eventually took control against Pillman. They cut to a break. [c/ss]

During the break on split-screen, Pillman made a comeback and scored a two count on Jericho with a top rope bodyblock. He the hot-tagged in Garrison. He rallied against MJF. Four-way chaos ensued. Garrison splashed both MJF and Jericho in the corner, then gave them a double spear and covered MJF for a two count. Pillman then scored a near fall on Jericho seconds later. Pillman knocked Jericho to the floor and then played to the audience. He springboarded at Jericho, but Jericho gave him a Judas Effect mid-air. Jericho followed up with a Lionsault (just to prove he could still pull it off) for the win. The Inner Circle celebrated together afterward with middle fingers. Guevara stared down MJF the whole time and then started yelling at him. Jericho stepped between them.

WINNERS: Jericho & MJF in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was one of the best Lionsaults I’ve seen in terms of actually having some semblance of impact on the opponent’s body on landing. He did it with a little extra oomph, it appeared, after last week’s debacle.)

-A promo aired with an intense Pac talking about The Elite attacking people from behind. He said next week Kenny Omega should bring the Good Brothers with him because they’ll face the consequences for what they did to Penta last week. He said he and Rey Fenix will exemplify the true meaning of brotherhood. “You hit us, we hit you back.” he said. “Next week, you face the consequences.”

(Keller’s Analysis: There’s some pizazz. Pac is really convincing in his intensity. He commands you attention. And the setting and production is perfect.) [c]

-They showed a clip of Shaq making fun of Cody for being “a little punk with your little blonde hair, you look like a little girl.” He said Cody can name the time and place. He suggested “March.”

-Schiavone stood mid-ring and introduced Cody Rhodes with Arn Anderson. They aired a clip from two weeks ago of Jade confronting Cody on “The Waiting Room” wanting a match and vowing to beat Brandi if she ever returns. Schiavone asked Cody to respond to Shaq and Jade. He said he’d rather “just give the pitch – the classic sell it promo and say March 7th, Revolution, it’ll be myself, my beautiful bride Brandi Rhodes against Jade and Shaq.” He said he can’t say that, because life happens, and he and Brandi are having a baby. He said he’s confused and distracted these days for good reason. He said he is deferring to Arn Anderson. He said Arn chewed him out for taking Peter Avalon too lightly. He said Ross chewed his ass out for that, too. He told Arn to tell him what he suggested to Tony Khan for his match at Revolution.

Arn said he deserves to be chewed out. He asked everyone to be patient with him because he might contradict himself. He said that’s the most important thing in his life right now. He asked him if the date June 29, 1985 means anything to him. Cody shook his head no. Arn said he saw Cody’s dad at the L.A. Forum crawl into the ring to face Tully Blanchard for 30 minutes, then fly cross-country on a private plane to see the birth of his baby boy. Cody teared up.

Arn said if he chooses March 7, he should do it with his eyes wide open and no regrets. He said there’s a lot of time between that show and the birthdate. He said facing Shaq is a once-in-a-lifetime match. Arn said he dominated Shaq sport for 19 years and proved he was a world class athlete. He said whenever Jade walks into a room, she dominates the entire area. He said he saw something the last two weeks with Cody which can’t be measured. He said he’d like him to see it while he ponders his future. Out walked Red Velvet to her entrance theme. She stepped right up to Cody with an intense look. Arn said she’s got fire just like Cody.

She looked at the camera and said, “I’m out here tonight because quite frankly I’m fed up, I’m tired of getting attacked, I’m tired of Brandi getting disrespected by that big-mouthed coward who knows damn well she can’t defend herself.” She said Cody won’t lay a hand on Jade, but she will. “I’m Red Velvet and I’m about to stir your red ass up,” she said. The audience squealed. Schiavone looked at Cody, then said the balls in Shaq & Jade’s court for a tag match on March 7.

(Keller’s Analysis: This stuff with Cody and Shaq still feels like a celebrity match in search of a purpose. At least they’ve got it set with a replacement for Brandi.)

-Excalibur hyped the Kip Sabian-Penelope Ford wedding next week. Sabian spoke about it excitedly. Ford said she’s so excited to marry that handsome man who is the best kisser. Miro said he’ll be there as the Best Man. He said he’s bringing Charles the Butler with him and it’ll be fantastic.

(3) “HANGMAN’ ADAM PAGE vs. RYAN NEMETH

Nemeth is the younger brother of Dolph Ziggler and had worked in WWE’s developmental system years ago. His blue trunks said “Hunk” on the back of them. Page slingshot himself onto Nemeth at ringside. Ross said, “Beautiful move, but was it necessary?” Schiavone said he kept his eye on his opponent, so that was good. (Strange discussion.) Matt Hardy walked to ringside. Back in the ring, Nemeth avoided a charging Page and then dropkicekd him. He landed a Rude Awakening for a soft two count. He landed a spike DDT for a two count. Page landed on his feet after a Nemeth back suplex attempt. Page then took Nemeth down with a hard clothesline and a Buckshot Lariat.

WINNER: Page in 5:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Nemeth looked okay at points, but a lot of the time things were just a little off, like he was thinking deliberately of where to be and not gracefully feeding Page’s offense.)

-Afterward, Page called Hardy back to the ring. Schiavone then entered the ring to interview them. Schiavone noted that Page called Hardy back to the ring. “What in the world is going on here?” he asked. Hardy said he wanted to let Page know he supports him and lately he’s been concerned. “You seem lost and conflicted,” he said. He said he knows how much love he once had for the Young Bucks and Omega. He said they burned him and he didn’t deserve that. He said he doesn’t want anything from him, but he wants him to know he’s a good person who deserves to be happy. He said he can see he’s dressing by himself in the hallway adjacent to catering. He said he has a huge dressing room with lots of space, and he’s welcome to dress there. “No strings attached, Adam,” he said. Schaivone said, “I think you should take him up on that.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Schiavone continues to be the most gullible, naive announcer in wrestling. With Matt Hardy’s storyline being that he’s taking advantage of Private Party and convincing them to cheat to win, Schiavone’s all on board with Page aligning with him because of a large locker room? Or so he has some friends, even though Hardy’s shown himself to hardly be a good influence or trustworthy?)

-A clip aired of the interview segment last week that set up this match. Then soundbites aired of the wrestlers talking about the handcuffed at ringside aspect. Jungle Boy said the handcuffs will give him peace of mind because it neutralizes the chance of interference.

(Keller’s Analysis: That’s the most Jungle Boy has spoken yet. He seemed like an articulate, smart, likable person.)

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

[HOUR TWO]

(4) JUNGLE BOY (w/Luchasaurus) vs. DAX HARWOOD (w/Cash Wheeler, Tully Blanchard)

Before the bell, Cash and Tully were handcuffed to Luchasaurus, which allowed most of the “Tarzan Boy” hit song from 1985 to play through more (which isn’t a bad thing). Live crowds might be singing that in a few months. The wrestlers at ringside started singing the theme song a minute into the match. They cut to a break a couple minutes in. [c/ss]

Dax back suplexed JB off the top rope for a two count, but sold a sore shoulder himself afterward. Dax dominated for several minutes with several near falls including after a sling-shot sitout powerbomb. Dax set up a Dragon suplex, but JB broke free, then hit a quick back stabber and two German suplexes. Dax back elbowed out of a third suplex attempt. They reversed each other a few times and ducked each other. Dax landed a DDT for a near fall. The pace picked up even more with a series of moves and counter-moves for several minutes leading to several two counts. JB applied a snare trap mid-ring. Cash at ringside tried to reach to help, but he was held back by Luchasaurus. Dax then tapped out.

WINNER: Jungle Boy in 16:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Tremendous match.)

-Afterward, Tully threw powder in the face of Luchasaurus, then Cash shoved him hard into the ringpost. In the ring, Cash attacked JB. FTR held Luchasaurus upside down. Tully leaped off the second rope and spike piledrove Luchasaurus. It wasn’t smooth, but it wasn’t awful. Next, they handcuffed Luchasaurus to the top rope and then snipped the horns off of his mask. Marko Stunt along with SCU and Top Flight ran out for the save. [c]

-A segment aired with Taz and Team Taz outside the venue talking about Sting and Darby. They saw Sting and Darby merchandise conveniently being unloaded from a truck. Taz’s son attacked the merch guy (who is the star of the show so far for his reaction). Taz said if they disrespect him, this is what they get. They darted the merch guys into the side of the truck and through the table. Taz said Starks & Cage are going to beat their ass next week in the street fight.

(5) DR. BRITT BAKER (w/Rebel) vs. SHANNA

They cut to a break a few minutes in. [c/ss]

After the break, Shanna rallied. Schiavone pointed out her cover wasn’t good at all. Baker came back and won with her Lock Jaw finisher via tapout.

WINNER: Baker in 9:00.

-After the match, as Baker and Rebel double-teamed Shanna and gave her a curb stomp and another Lock Jaw. Thunder Rosa ran out for the save. Excalibur said Rosa will face Baker next week at Beach Break.

-MJF approached Sammy Guevara backstage and tried to make excuses for how he won last week. He said he didn’t tell Wardlow to get involved. He said he’s the worst employee and he docked his pay last week. Sammy asked if he thinks he’s an idiot and said he knows what’s up to. He said he’s a great manipulator. MJF asked, “Are you sure you want to play it this way?” Sammy leaned in close and said, “I’m not playing.”

-Schiavone hyped the Tag Team Battle Royal next week where the winner gets a title shot, or if the Young Bucks win, they get to pick their opponents to defend against at Revolution. [c]

-Backstage, Dasha interviewed The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers. She said it’s been five years since they’ve been in the ring together. Karl Anderson said it’s going to be a Bullet Club party. The Bucks were all smiles and enthusiastic, chomping on gum the whole time. Matt Jackson said they’re on board with everything as long as Don Callis isn’t involved. Luke Gallows said they took out Penta for them last week and said it was Don’s idea. Nick said they didn’t ask for that. Kenny Omega walked up to the Bucks and said they need to talk. Callis walked in and tired to pull Kenny away. Don said they assaulted his face. The Bucks and Callis argued as Kenny tried to calm things a bit.

(6) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matt & Nick Jackson) & THE GOOD BROTHERS (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) vs. THE DARK ORDER (Stu Grayson & Alex Reynolds & John Silver & Evil Uno)

The Young Bucks came out first followed by The Good Brothers. Gallows swung the belt between his legs, like Big E did recently. Excalibur noted that Gallows & Anderson will be defending the Impact Tag Team Titles against Private Party. They cut to a split-screen break a few minutes in. [c]

Grayson scored a near fall a few minutes later. The Bucks then rallied with superkicks and a flip dive to ringside. Then a three-way powerbomb. The Bucks and Good Brothers delivered a four-way superkick to Grayson. The Bucks then finished him with a Meltzer Driver.

WINNERS: Young Bucks & Good Brothers in 12:00.

-After the match, Matt said if they win the battle royal next week, they can pick anyone to wrestle at the Revolution PPV. He looked over at the Good Brothers. Then they raised their hand symbols. Rey Fenix springboarded into the ring at the Bucks. The Good Brothers beat him down. Moxley made the save. Fenix then did a crazy-fast flip dive at them at ringside. Omega entered the ring, but Moxley gave him a quick Paradigm Shift and celebrated with Fenix over Omega’s KO’d body. “Good night, Kenny Omega!” exclaimed Schiavone. Ross said next week will be must-see television.