FREE PODCAST 1/30 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Royal Rumble, Peacock-WWE Network deal, Omega in Impact, AEW-NXT strengths and weaknesses, ROH in 2021 (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (1-28-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discussed the WWE Network’s move to Peacock, is Impact better with Kenny Omega on the show regularly, the Cody-Shaq storyline, NXT and AEW’s relative strengths and weaknesses and the latest ratings analyzed, a look at the top tier of wrestlers in AEW’s ensemble stage, Royal Rumble predictions, options for Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, ROH’s early 2021 shows, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com